Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - cPanel is excited to announce a new technology partnership with Alibaba Cloud. cPanel & WHM are immediately available in the Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace.





Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, startups, corporations and public services. The Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace offers a variety of pre-installed and secure software images on their Elastic Compute Service (ECS).

Integrating cPanel & WHM's robust toolset and world-class support with Alibaba Cloud is a strategic next step for cPanel as it continues to expand its global presence. By partnering with Alibaba Cloud and making cPanel & WHM readily available, our customers can quickly deploy resources and grow their businesses on highly scalable and global infrastructure.

"We're excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud-a leading Cloud provider-to extend the global reach of cPanel and WHM. Alibaba's strong presence across Asia provides our customers the opportunity to grow alongside cPanel in the global community," said Todd Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, cPanel, a WebPros company.

cPanel & WHM is the industry-leading web hosting and automation platform. Building software that simplifies and automates all of your server management tasks, cPanel & WHM focuses on giving businesses and their customers the control to build and grow their online presence. From publishing websites, managing email and calendars, to file and database management and system security, cPanel has the right tool for the job.

About cPanel, L.L.C.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the Internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, Texas, cPanel employs over 220 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

"cPanel" and "cPanel & WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel, L.L.C.

