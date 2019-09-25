Food Processing Suppliers Association: FPSA Women's Alliance Network Announces Inaugural Red Circle Honor Recipients

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) proudly announces the inaugural Women's Alliance Network Red Circle Honors recipients. The honors recognize three women and an FPSA member company that have had a positive impact on women's careers and gender balance in the food and beverage industry. The Red Circle Honors will be presented at the Women's Alliance Network Breakfast on October 10 during PROCESS EXPO in Chicago.

"Women have contributed so much to FPSA and the food and beverage industry," said Mary George, FPSA Women's Alliance Network co-chair. "It is the right time to recognize their achievements, as well as an FPSA member company for its role in promoting workplace gender balance."

The Women's Alliance Network Red Circle Honor recipients are:

Career Excellence - Nancy Corriveau, Blentech Corporation

The Career Excellence Honor recognizes a woman who is dedicated to the food and beverage industry and has taken a proactive approach to both personal and professional development. Immediately after graduating from high school, Corriveau started working in the manufacturing business that evolved into Blentech Corporation. Established in 1986, the company had eight employees and now with 90 employees, Corriveau is the Director of Operations. She climbed through the ranks from parts sales to accounting, and into operations management and service oversight. Although her accomplishments are numerous, her highest impact accomplishment was developing the infrastructure needed to help Blentech scale its operations. During her continuing career, Blentech's sales climbed from around $1 million annually to in excess of $22 million. Corriveau is a role model to young women in the food processing industry and she advises that it can be an exciting and rewarding career. She reminds her colleagues that each one can make a global impact to bring process and equipment solutions that deliver safe, economical, nutritious, and good-tasting foods to the world. She encourages and mentors the young professionals at Blentech with her motto, "If it's not right for you, it's what's right for all 89 other people at Blentech." Corriveau was selected for the 2018 Influential Women in Manufacturing by Food Processing Magazine and its parent company, Putnam Media, and was awarded the 2018 North Bay Women in Business by the North Bay Business Journal.

Rising Star - Nicole Chestnut, Rome Grinding Solutions

The Rising Star Honor recognizes a woman with less than five years of industry experience who has made a noticeable impact via professional achievements and personal influence in the food and beverage industry. In 2015, with degrees in sociology and psychology, Chestnut began working at Rome Grinding Solutions as a receptionist. After several months, she was promoted to an Inside Sales Customer Service Representative. She quickly made her ascension to her current roles as Customer Service Manager and Safety Director, due in part to her eagerness to be knowledgeable about the products and processes that Rome offers. She built a rapport with both clients and team members as someone they can count on and trust. Chestnut is an active volunteer for the FPSA Women's Alliance Network and started its Book Club that focuses on topics that empower and help women with their careers.

Innovation and Inspiration - Carole Tonello-Samson, Hiperbaric

The Innovation and Inspiration Honor recognizes a woman who has brought game changing innovation or an inspiring idea in the last 18 months to her company and/or industry. Tonello-Samson is the Commercial and Applications Director for Hiperbaric. With more than 25 years in the business, she oversees Hiperbaric's global scientific and technological support for high pressure processing (HPP) users and leads the business development and marketing departments. She was a key leader in the design and development of Hiperbaric's new in-Bulk technology and new 525 in-Bulk HPP machine. The product met an unmet need because it enables a leaner approach to HPP processing, while broadening the variety of final packaging. High pressure processing ensures food safety, extends shelf life, and enables food to maintain its nutritional value and taste without preservatives. The in-bulk technology allows more juice to be processed and a variety of packaging options regardless of the material, design, or size. While it is too soon to determine the financial evidence of success, the first machine has been purchased by Ateliers Hermes Boissons, a French independent juice and beverage co-manufacturer and bottler. Tonello-Samson is a member of the Executive Committee of the Nonthermal Processing Division (NPD) of the Institute of Food Technology (IFT) and has served as a Member-at-Large, Secretary, and Chair. She received the NPD Outstanding Service Award in 2019 and the Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2016.

Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women - The Haskell Company

This honor recognizes an FPSA member company that actively supports and develops the careers of women and works toward professional gender balance in their organization. Building toward the future for the organization and the industry, in 2017 the Haskell Company announced an effort to engage diverse perspectives and build an inclusive culture as a key pillar in its organizational vision. To support and advance that commitment, the Haskell Women's Network (HWN) was created for the purpose of developing, advancing and retaining women as leaders across the organization. The network, guided by fourteen female advisory board members, has developed initiatives to expand opportunities, create awareness and design programs to educate employees and support the growth of female leaders.

Key initiatives have included:

Developing interoffice mentoring opportunities (Sponsor/Protégé program which pairs an executive "Sponsor" with a future female leader)

Recommending and promoting policies and guidelines to enhance work-life balance

Encouraging participation in external women's networking events such as at conferences, industry meetings, and training/leadership development programs

Initiating enterprise wide dialogue in creating a healthy, inclusive, performance-oriented culture that values difference

Participation as a proud member of Catalyst, a global non-profit organization that focuses on building better workplaces

Providing a resource site for men (MARC - Men Advocating Real Change) to help women advance and gain success

Annual International Women's Day Event - This past March, HWN and the Executive Leadership Team of Haskell hosted a live panel conversation called "Discussing Things That Matter with Women Leaders in Haskell's Core Markets"

HWN round table idea sessions to garner feedback from female professionals company-wide

Educational networking circles to provide peer-mentorship, and content to support growth and development

Haskell continues to develop and implement new objectives to build upon this foundation and towards the vision of creating the "Best Job of Your Life" for all team members.

In addition to meeting the award recipients, breakfast attendees will have the chance to hear keynote speaker Suzanne Strassburger, CEO of Strassburger Steaks and President of Suzy Sirloin.

"We are thrilled to have Suzanne as the keynote presenter at our breakfast during PROCESS EXPO," said Kate Rome, President of Rome Grinding Solutions and Women's Alliance Network co-chair. "This event gives female executives a wonderful opportunity to hear from a leader in the industry."

To register for the Women's Alliance Network Breakfast on October 10 during PROCESS EXPO at McCormick Place visit https://fpsawomensalliancebreakfast.eventbrite.com. The breakfast is free and open to all, but registration is recommended as space is limited. To register for the show or for more information on attending, please visit www.myprocessexpo.com.

