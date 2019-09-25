Central Kia of Plano Sponsors the Greek Festival of Dallas

The Greek Festival of Dallas is a weekend long celebration of Greek culture and cuisine

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Central Kia of Plano is proud to announce their role as the title sponsor of the Greek Festival of Dallas. The Greek Festival, which took place last weekend, is a celebration of Greek heritage within the Dallas community and a weekend filled with music, dancing, goods, and most importantly: food. Hosted by the Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, this annual event receives a ton of encouragement and support from the community.

With hundreds of people showing up and dozens of food and market stands, there was more than enough for anyone to get an authentic taste of Greek culture. And, with the cooking demos that took place throughout the weekend, you could learn how to remake some of your favorite dishes from the festival in the comfort of your home.

Throughout the weekend, parishioners of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church brought dance traditions from Greece to life with a variety of traditional folk dances.

"We are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to sponsor such an important event within our community," says Fortunes O'Neal of Central Kia of Plano. "The Greek Festival of Dallas is one of the most anticipated weekends each year and we are grateful to have the opportunity to help make this year the best it has been."

About Central Kia of Plano:

Central Kia of Plano services the Plano area in finding the Kia vehicle that fits their lifestyle. Their expert staff and technicians offer advice and expertise that is unmatched. The staff at Central Kia of Plano have been helping residents find the Kia vehicle of their dreams for years. For more information, visit: https://www.centralkia.com/.

