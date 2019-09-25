Web Presence: Byuu to partake in upcoming Reddit AMA

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Byuu, author of Higan and Bsnes, to partake in Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' thread scheduled by popular PC gaming subreddit.

Famed for his work within the world of video game emulation, Byuu is a seasoned programmer with more than twenty years of experience. Responsible for two of the internet's largest and best-known Nintendo video game emulators, Byuu is now set to partake in a much-anticipated Reddit-hosted 'Ask Me Anything' interactive interview.

"I'll be doing an AMA, or 'Ask Me Anything,' on Reddit's r/pcgaming sub this coming Saturday, September 28," reveals Byuu, author of Higan and Bsnes.

Higan, often stylized higan, is a Nintendo multi-system emulator, while Bsnes, again, commonly displayed as bsnes, is a dedicated Super Nintendo emulator.

In addition to his years of effort within the emulation field, Byuu also works to preserve digital media. "I've collected, scanned, and imaged, for example," Byuu reveals, "each and every Super Nintendo game ever released in North America."

He is currently working on the European Super Nintendo and Japanese Super Famicom collections. Byuu's other projects include a cooperative threading library, a standard template library, a cross-platform hardware abstraction layer, and a cross-platform user-interface abstraction layer.

Scheduled 'Ask Me Anything' threads, hosted by social news aggregation, content rating, and discussion website Reddit, are a platform for question-and-answer-style interactive interviews, widely referred to as AMAs.

AMA interviews have featured A-list celebrities and individuals from all walks of life alike during the last decade. The format, according to soon-to-be-interviewed Byuu, first rose to prominence in 2009.

The main Reddit website is divided into smaller subreddits, or subs, based on a variety of topics and interests. As of last year, Reddit as a whole had a reported average of 330 million monthly active users, up from 250 million in 2017. The subreddit r/pcgaming, which is hosting the upcoming Byuu AMA, boasts more than 1.5 million subscribers, according to Byuu, himself a so-called 'redditor' for close to 10 years.

Previous AMAs hosted by r/pcgaming in 2019 have featured and included Stone Lantern Games, Finite Reflection Studios, Alien Pixel Studios, Modus Games, Triumph Studios, Virtuverse, and Gunfire Games, as well as Gamecube and Wii emulator Dolphin, Xbox 360 emulator Xenia, and PS3 emulator RPCS3.

"As a big fan of Reddit myself, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to discuss higan, bsnes, and much more," adds programmer and emulation legend Byuu, wrapping up.

Byuu's Reddit AMA will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019. For more information, visit https://www.reddit.com/r/pcgaming/.

