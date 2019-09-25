The new eero mesh WiFi system is the latest addition to the eero lineup and offers simple, reliable WiFi for streaming, gaming, and working from home

The all-new eero and eero Pro are coming to Europe for the first time

The new eero system takes just minutes to set up and works seamlessly with existing eero products so you can create the WiFi solution that is right for your unique needs and home

Like existing products, the all-new eero works with Alexa-the free eero skill lets you pause WiFi on specific profiles or find misplaced devices like phones, all with your voice

(NASDAQ: AMZN)-Amazon today introduced the newest addition to the award-winning eero family of devices. The all-new eero mesh WiFi system offers simple, reliable WiFi for streaming, gaming, and working from home-all for just $99, or three for $249. eero is a mesh WiFi system that replaces your existing router and extends WiFi coverage seamlessly throughout your home. A single eero plugs directly in to your modem, while additional eero devices extend your network's range wirelessly or via Ethernet connections. The all-new eero is available for US customers starting today.

Additionally, eero is expanding to Europe, and customers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom will be able to try the all-new eero and eero Pro in early November.

"Our mission at eero is to make the technology in homes just work," said Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero. "With the new, more affordable eero and expansion to Europe, we are advancing that mission so even more customers can experience the magic of simple, reliable WiFi at home."

Set Up Made Simple

Using the in-app instructions, setting up your eero takes just minutes. Simply unplug your old router, plug in your eero, sign in to the app, and you're ready to go-no expertise required. eero's sleek, compact design suites into any décor so your router blends in no matter where you put it. And, once your new eero is up and running, you can also connect your smart home devices to your WiFi network in fewer steps with Amazon's Frustration Free Setup.

WiFi That Works for You

Use the eero app to manage your network, pause the internet, share your network with friends or guests, and more-whether you're at home or on-the-go. A three-pack of the all-new eero should cover up to 5,000 square feet, but you can also choose to mix and match with eero Pro and eero Beacon to create a custom system that's just right for your unique home. Whichever combination you choose, all of your eero devices use TrueMesh technology to intelligently route traffic to avoid the trifecta of WiFi frustrations: congestion, buffering, and drop-offs. Enable the eero Alexa skill to pause WiFi for specific profiles when screen time is over, you want the family to gather for dinner, or to find connected devices like phones-all with just your voice.

Safe and Secure-WiFi You Can Trust

Customer trust is our number one priority. We collect minimal network diagnostic information that is used only to improve the performance, stability, and reliability of our products and services, and to provide world-class customer support. eero's network security is constantly working in the background to keep your system safe and secure. Traditional routers require you to proactively search for, download, and install security updates. With eero, automatic software updates provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades without you lifting a finger. For additional peace of mind, customers in the US can choose to add eero Secure or eero Secure+ to safeguard the devices that connect to their networks. eero Secure provides an added layer of security at home while eero Secure+ offers additional security whether you're at home or on-the-go.

Pricing Availability

The eero mesh WiFi system is available in the US starting today for $99 or $249 for a three-pack at amazon.com/eerosystem. It will be available in Canada for $139 or $349 for a three-pack by early November. The all-new eero and eero Pro will be available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom in early November.

About eero

The first mesh home WiFi system, eero blankets any home in reliable and secure WiFi. eero's digital security services, eero Secure and eero Secure+, protect connected devices, privacy, and family. eero is simple to set up, even easier to manage, and improves over time with regular, automatic software updates. Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Amos Schallich, Nate Hardison, and Nick Weaver, eero's goal is to make WiFi so good that you'll never think about WiFi again. eero is an Amazon company.

