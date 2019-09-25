The Novi Home & Garden Shows: Don't miss The Novi Home Show, October 11-13, 2019

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / If you've been thinking about home improvement projects, make sure you make it to The Novi Home Show, October 11-13 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Bringing together a variety of home-related resources, including exhibits, booths and seminars, a trip to The Novi Home Show will help you save money, time and stress on all types of home projects, big or small.

Representatives from local companies will be on hand to answer your questions on any home improvement from roofing and energy efficiency to basement waterproofing, gutters to siding, flooring to windows and much more. Talk with them about your particular project or discover new trends and technology.

"Of all the investments to make on your home, a visit to The Novi Home Show is an excellent value for your money and time," said Michael Stoskopf, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, producers of The Novi Home Show.

More than 120 exhibitors will be highlighting the newest home trends and technologies, as well as remodeling contractors and home items like hot tubs and fitness equipment.

In addition to the exhibitors, The Novi Home Show offers seminars open to attendees. Topics on the "Learn from the Locals" stage include home styling trends from around the world by Mary Liz Curtin, owner of Leon & Lulu, an award-winning lifestyle retail store in Clawson and home cleaning advice from Chet's Cleaning, Madison Heights. Members from My Local Pros, a network of qualified trade professionals will be answering questions about home renovations, repairs and maintenance. Check www.novihomeshow.com for exact times.

The Novi Home Show is also proud to host the Manufactured Home Showcase, featuring five manufactured homes, stunningly decorated and open for touring.

The Novi Home Show will be held October 11-13 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Parking not included in ticket price. Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupons for $2-off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, SaveOn publicaion and Detroit Newspaper Homestyle. Additional coupons and offers are located on our Facebook (www.facebook.com/NoviHomeandGardenShows), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/novihomeandgardenshows) pages.

Contact:

Gretchen Monette

Agency: All Seasons Communications

Phone: (586) 752-6381

gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

SOURCE: The Novi Home & Garden Shows

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561025/Dont-miss-The-Novi-Home-Show-October-11-13-2019