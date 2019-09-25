Apollo Global Management, LLC: Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo acquire controlling stake in AGROB Immobilien AG

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)(together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"), a leading global alternative investment manager, today announced that they have acquired a controlling majority stake in German real estate business AGROB Immobilien AG ("AGROB" or the "Company").



Founded in 1867 as a brick factory and now listed in Munich with a market capitalisation of approximately €98 million based on a closing common share price of €25.40 and preference share price of €25.00 on Wednesday 25 September 2019, AGROB is a real estate investment company owning and managing a modern 103k sqm media and business park strategically located in Munich's affluent suburb of Ismaning. The business park is currently fully let and benefits from a diversified tenant base focusing on established media companies, which currently employ more than 2,000 people on the premises.

The transaction involves the purchase of a controlling stake of 75.02% of common shares and 20.12% of preference shares from HVB Gesellschaft für Gebäude mbH & Co. KG ("HVB"), a subsidiary of UniCredit.

The transaction will be funded by equity from Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III ("EPF III"), which held a final close on 30 November 2017 with total commitments of c. $4.6bn. EPF III maintains a value-oriented, opportunistic strategy by primarily acquiring non-performing, non-core, and capital inefficient whole loans, real assets and performing credit instruments, as well as associated operating platforms.

EPF III has been one of the most active investors in the German office market in recent years and currently manages more than €1 billion of office and logistics assets. Apollo funds have also been increasingly active in the publicly listed real estate sector, following the significant investment in DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG in February 2018 and the indirect investment in ADO Properties in September 2017.

Sebastian-Dominik Jais, Partner at Apollo, commented: "We are excited for the Apollo Funds to acquire a majority stake in AGROB. Apollo has been one of the most active investors in the German office space over the last several years, and this transaction represents an opportunity to grow our portfolio in one of Germany's strongest markets."

