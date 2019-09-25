Henrique Meirelles, Secretary of Finance, State of São Paulo to deliver Keynote address at LatinFinance's 17th Brazil Finance & Investment Forum

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance's 17th Brazil Finance & Investment Forum, being held this Thursday September 26th at the Hotel Renaissance in São Paulo features a keynote speech from Henrique Meirelles, Secretary of Finance, State of São Paulo, Former Minister of Finance, Brazil. Meirelles will address the challenges of structural reforms critical to Brazil's long-term economic growth. As the Finance Secretary of the State of São Paulo, which accounts for one third of Brazil's economy, he will talk about the infrastructure projects looking to attract both local and international investors.
LatinFinance's Brazil Finance & Investment Forum will convene leading business executives, local and international investors, lawyers and government officials for a day of candid discussion on the rapidly evolving outlook for Brazil, which many hope will be a new era for Brazil. The event is being sponsored and supported by HSBC and Mizuho.
Other prominent speakers include:
Waldery Rodrigues Junior, Special Secretary of Finance, Ministry of Economy, Brazil
José Angelo Mazzillo Júnior, Adjunct Secretary of Agricultural Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Brazil
Alexei Remizov, Head of Latam DCM and Head of Financial Solutions Americas, HSBC
Renato Augusto Zagallo Villela Dos Santos, President, FUNCEF
Ingo Plöger, President, CEAL - Brazil
Marcelo Arnosti, Chief Economist, BB DTVM
Daniel Eskinazi, Managing Director, Darby Overseas Investments
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto, CFO, Movida Participações
Flavio Varga, CFO & IRO, Camil
Jose Azevedo, CFO, Unidas
Jose Paulo Perri, Partner - CRO, Quasar Asset Management
Claudio Pitchon, Head of Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) Brazil, Mizuho Americas
Adriana Albanese, Head of Investor Relations, Aegea Saneamento
Bruno Alves, Partner, Gávea Investimentos Ltda
Peter Taylor, Portfolio Manager - Emerging Markets, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Milton Menten, CEO, Ecoagro
Thatyanne Gasparotto, Head of Latin America, Climate Bonds Initiative
Bruno Moraes, Director of Energy, Actis
Leandro Reis, CFO, Cymi
Raul Cadena, Director of Finance and Administration, Votorantim Energia
Waldo Perez, CFO, SPIC
For additional information, please visit the event website: www.latinfinance.com/brazilforum @LatinFinance LFBrazil
James Seyfried
Marketing Manager | LatinFinance
Direct: +1 (305) 428-6284 | Cell: +1 (386) 569.6440
james.seyfried@latinfinance.com
1101 Brickell Ave, Suite 1200 N
Miami, FL 33131 USA3
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793852/LatinFinance_Logo.jpg