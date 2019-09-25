Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & Chief Executive Officer Trent Mell will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2019 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto.

Mr. Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the showcase to discuss the Company's plans to recommission its permitted cobalt refinery in Ontario, Canada in partnership with Glencore AG.

Annual General Meeting

The Company also announces that its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for September 25, 2019 has been adjourned until October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) at Suite 2400, 333 Bay Street, Toronto. The Company's notice of meeting, management information circular and form of proxy, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and mailed to shareholders, remain unchanged. Forms of proxy which have been duly submitted and were valid for the meeting will still be valid at the adjourned meeting. Any shareholder who wishes to appoint a proxy to attend at the adjourned meeting, and has not yet done so, may continue to do so up until 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on October 1, 2019.

First Cobalt is a North American cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. The Company recently entered into a US$5 million loan facility with Glencore AG to complete feasibility study to recommission and expand the refinery under a long-term supply arrangement. First Cobalt's main cobalt project is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has an inferred mineral resource estimate available on the Company's website. The Company also controls a significant land package in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, spanning over 100 km2 which contains more than 50 past producing mines.

