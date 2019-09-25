Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Elevates Charles Cartwright to SBA Business Development Officer

CASTLE ROCK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, recently named Charles Cartwright, Senior Vice President SBA Business Development Officer. Mr. Cartwright, a 20-plus year financial services veteran, is expected to drive additional growth of the company's Small Business Administration lending programs throughout the state of Colorado.

Charles Cartwright, Independent Bank, Castle Rock, CO

Mr. Cartwright will provide multiple programs for small businesses and provide industry professionals excellent programs for their clients.

"By developing strong relationships and a deep understanding of our client's needs, we are able to offer a more proactive approach to business banking," explains Mr. Cartwright. "Independent Bank is always looking for opportunities to lean-in, and I'm excited to continue offering insight and capital to our business partners across the Colorado market."

Charles joined Independent Bank in 2017 as a Commercial Lender in the Castle Rock office, having been previously employed by Sunflower Bank.

Independent Bank's performance continues to earn recognition nationally, recently receiving the Raymond James and Associates' Community Bankers Cup for the seventh consecutive year and ranked #13 among Best Banks in America by Forbes Magazine.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates banking offices in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston, Texas and the Colorado Front Range areas.

CONTACT:

Media:

Peggy Smolen

SVP, Marketing and Communications Director

(972) 562-9004

psmolen@ibtx.com

SOURCE: Independent Bank Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561039/Independent-Bank-Elevates-Charles-Cartwright-to-SBA-Business-Development-Officer