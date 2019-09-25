Cin7 Agrees to Strategic Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners to Accelerate Global Growth

Investment Positions Cin7 to Become the Global Leader in Inventory Management Software

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS) and point-of-sale (POS) solutions, has agreed to a majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a US- based private equity firm that invests exclusively in enterprise software companies. The funding will be used to accelerate Cin7's global growth strategy through product innovation, sales expansion and continued investment in customer success.

"This investment validates all of the hard work our team has put in to building a market-leading product and delivering best-in-class support to our growing, global customer base," said Danny Ing, Founder and Chief Architect of Cin7. "We are now doubling-down to reach the global growth we know is possible with a great partner that has the resources, operational expertise and cultural fit to accelerate our growth."

Cin7 helps growing businesses optimize inventory, lower costs and maximize cash flow by providing a single platform to automate the sale, purchase and delivery of products across multiple distribution channels. Cin7's highly scalable, feature-rich, and cloud-based IMS platform provides powerful core functionality, including warehouse management and POS, along with the industry's most extensive list of over 450 integrations. Thousands of end users around the world use Cin7 to safely manage stock and streamline their order processes as they add sales channels and expand to new markets.

"With the most comprehensive, easy to use and swift-to-implement inventory management software product on the market, Cin7 is ready to become the clear leader in the global IMS market," said Jason Winsten, Partner, Rubicon. "The company has built a highly differentiated IMS solution that solves a critical and complex problem for growing merchants selling their products through multiple online and offline channels. Cin7's proven ability to capture global market share provides a strong foundation for continued growth, which we plan to aggressively accelerate with our investment in and partnership with the Cin7 team."

The investment is subject to approval from New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office.

About Cin7

Cin7 inventory management software and POS system keep your stock in line with orders across every sales channel and stock location. With extensive integration and workflow automation, Cin7 helps contain costs, and maximize margins and cash flow for B2B, B2C, online and brick-and-mortar business. Cin7's integrations include 3PL warehouses, retailers (with built-in EDI), online marketplaces, eCommerce platforms, accounting solutions and more. For more information, please visit www.cin7.com

About Rubicon Technology Partners