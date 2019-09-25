Everest Insurance announced today that the Company has purchased all outstanding remaining shares of its joint venture partner, Salus Systems, LLC. Salus, founded in January 2017, develops and markets the insurance industry's first collaborative safety management platform, ZERO, a modern-era workplace safety software application designed to engage employees while tracking, observing, and responding to potential hazards in real time.

ZERO emphasizes proactive safety management at every level of an organization through a collaborative risk identification process, with the goal of lowering claims-related costs and streamlining workforce safety operations. Its easy-to-use, interactive features allow all members to participate in the reduction of workplace hazards and take ownership of company safety. New enhancements to the software also allow for incident management, OSHA compliance and reporting capabilities.

"The growth and development of the ZEROplatform over the past two years has been incredible it is truly a revolutionary tool in the workplace safety market," said Everest Insurance Chief Administrative Officer Bill Thygeson. "We are proud to provide clients with a product that can lead to both a tangible reduction in claims costs and an improvement in the safety and wellness of their employees."

For more information, or to request a demonstration, visit www.teamzero.com.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Everest Insurance markets property, casualty, specialty and other lines of admitted and non-admitted direct insurance on behalf of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies. Salus is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everest Reinsurance Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Everest. Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

