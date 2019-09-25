High River, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) ("WICC") announced today that its insurance operation, Fortress Insurance, has issued its first property insurance policy.

In a message to shareholders, CEO Scott Tannas provided the following commentary:

"We are pleased to report that Fortress is now putting business on its books, and is licenced in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. We will be working over the coming months to build solid and productive relationships with a select group of brokers in the West, and to provide surplus lines and subscription capacity to the insurance market. We believe there is a current and growing need for a small, nimble, regionally focused insurance provider, and Fortress Insurance intends to quickly and profitably take up that role. The first milestone was achieved today."

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

WICC is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. The company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI. For more information on the company, please visit its website at www.winv.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Scott Tannas

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 652-2663

stannas@winv.ca

