Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), North America's leading tech trade association and owner and producer of CES the world's largest, most influential tech event announced the election of its 2020 Executive Board (EB) and Board of Industry Leaders (BIL) during CTA's Technology and Standards Fall Forum in Los Angeles.

"Congratulations to these outstanding leaders and trailblazers of the tech industry," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "These board members represent the diversity, innovation and energy that are pushing our industry forward each year and improving lives across the world. We are immensely grateful to have their experience and leadership help drive CTA's strategic vision and continue growing CES the global stage for innovation."

Michael Fasulo, president and COO at Sony Electronics North America, will serve as EB chairman; Bridget Karlin, chief technology officer at IBM Global Technology Services, and Fred Towns, president at New Age Electronics, Inc., a division of SYNNEX Corp., will serve as board vice chairs. Current 2019 EB members who will continue to serve are Melissa Andresko, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.; Stephanie Dismore, HP Inc.; former EB chair David Hagan, Boingo Wireless, Inc.; Sally Lange, Sprint; Pat Lavelle, VOXX International; Mike Mansuetti, Robert Bosch LLC; John Penney, Elemental; and Dr. Carmichael Roberts, Soft Robotics Inc.

The newest members of the board are Ty Ahmad-Taylor, vice president of product marketing at Facebook, Inc.; Deena Ghazarian, managing partner at TargetPath LLC; and Gary Yacoubian, president, CEO and managing partner at Specialty Technologies/SVS.

CTA's Gary Shapiro continues to serve as the association's president and CEO and Glenda MacMullin, COO and CFO, CTA, will continue to serve as treasurer. Daniel Pidgeon, Starpower, will serve as secretary with Kailey Adametz, CTA, serving as assistant secretary.

Along with the 2020 Executive Board, CTA also announced the newest members of the BIL accomplished leaders from CTA's member companies who have broad experience in the consumer technology sector and represent the industry's interests. The BIL serves CTA and the Executive Board in an advisory role, supporting public policy and association activities.

CTA's new BIL Members are:

Terms through December 31, 2021:

Steve Downer, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon

Terms through December 31, 2022:

Dr. Alicia Abella , VP Advanced Technology Integrated Planning and Realization, AT&T

, VP Advanced Technology Integrated Planning and Realization, AT&T Scott Burnett , Managing Director, Global Consumer Electronics Industry, IBM

, Managing Director, Global Consumer Electronics Industry, IBM Sandy Conrad , Senior Vice President of Merchandising, HSN

, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, HSN Randy Fry , President, Fry Electronics

, President, Fry Electronics Kara Grasso , Vice President, DENSO

, Vice President, DENSO Menashe Horowitz , President, B&H Photo

, President, B&H Photo Bill Janka , President, Mission Audio Video

, President, Mission Audio Video Nichole Jordan , National Managing Partner, Markets, Clients Industry, Grant Thornton LLP

, National Managing Partner, Markets, Clients Industry, Grant Thornton LLP Ranndy Kellogg , President CEO, Omron Healthcare

, President CEO, Omron Healthcare Bill Lacey, President CEO, GE Lighting

President CEO, GE Lighting Robin Liss, CEO, Suvie

CEO, Suvie Rob Reis , CEO, Higher Ground LLC

, CEO, Higher Ground LLC Cathy Stauffer , Independent Board Director, Board Chair, FLIR Systems

, Independent Board Director, Board Chair, FLIR Systems Joe Stinziano , EVP, Consumer Electronics Enterprise IT, Samsung Electronics America

, EVP, Consumer Electronics Enterprise IT, Samsung Electronics America Sally Washlow, Managing Director, SW Consulting Solutions

CTA's continuing BIL Members are:

Terms through December 31, 2020:

Eric Bodley , President and CEO, Future Ready Solutions

, President and CEO, Future Ready Solutions Steve Carlin , CEO, Kebek Ventures

, CEO, Kebek Ventures Marjorie Dickman , Global Director and Associate General Counsel, IoT Automated Driving Policy, Intel Corporation

, Global Director and Associate General Counsel, IoT Automated Driving Policy, Intel Corporation Stephanie Dismore , Vice President General Manager, Americas Channels, HP Inc.

, Vice President General Manager, Americas Channels, HP Inc. Dr. Bettina Experto n, CEO, Humetrix

n, CEO, Humetrix David Inns , CEO, GreatCall

, CEO, GreatCall Kenneth Lowe, VP Co-Founder, VIZIO, Inc.

VP Co-Founder, VIZIO, Inc. Michael Mauser , Executive Vice President and President, Lifestyle Audio, Harman

, Executive Vice President and President, Lifestyle Audio, Harman Asheesh Saksena, EVP, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Best Buy Co.

EVP, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Best Buy Co. Drew Schiller, CEO, Validic

CEO, Validic Jack Sheng, Founder and CEO, eForCity.com

Founder and CEO, eForCity.com Bob Struble, CEO, Directed Electronics

CEO, Directed Electronics Steve Trundle, President and CEO, Alarm.com

President and CEO, Alarm.com Sonia Wadhawan, Head of Distribution Channel Expansion, Google Hardware, Google

Head of Distribution Channel Expansion, Google Hardware, Google Skip West, President and Owner, MAXSA Innovations

Terms through December 31, 2021:

Jim Buczkowski, Henry Ford Technical Fellow and Director, Ford Motor Company

Henry Ford Technical Fellow and Director, Ford Motor Company Doug Cole, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Universal Remote Control

Senior Vice President and General Manager, Universal Remote Control Jennifer Cooper, Global Head of Media Communications Industry Strategy and Solutions Microsoft

Global Head of Media Communications Industry Strategy and Solutions Microsoft Dr. Poppy Crum, Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories

Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories Bob Fields, President, Beacon Technology Group

President, Beacon Technology Group Dr. Ximena Hartsock, Co-Founder President, Phone2Action

Co-Founder President, Phone2Action Mara Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO, ID8 Innovation

Co-Founder and CEO, ID8 Innovation Dr. Jim Mault, President Chief Medical Officer, CQuentia

President Chief Medical Officer, CQuentia Tekedra Mawakana, Chief External Officer, Waymo

Chief External Officer, Waymo Michael Moskowitz, Chairman CEO, Panasonic Corporation of North America

Chairman CEO, Panasonic Corporation of North America Eliott Peck, Executive Vice President GM, Imaging Technologies Comm. Division, U.S.A. Inc.

Executive Vice President GM, Imaging Technologies Comm. Division, U.S.A. Inc. Dr. David Rhew, Chief Medical Officer VP of Healthcare, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft

Chief Medical Officer VP of Healthcare, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft Kyle Walker, Head of New Business Strategy, Amazon Exclusives, Amazon

Head of New Business Strategy, Amazon Exclusives, Amazon Lauren Wallace, Head of Business Legal Affairs, Home Entertainment, T-Mobile/Layer3 TV

Ex-Officio Members (2020 Division Chairs, Investment Committee Chair and Foundation Board Chair):

JD Davis, Executive VP, Sales, The Whistler Group Division Accessories Division

Executive VP, Sales, The Whistler Group Division Accessories Division Denise Gibson, Co-Founder Chair, Ice Mobility CTA Foundation

Co-Founder Chair, Ice Mobility CTA Foundation John Shalam, Founder Chairman, Voxx International Corp. Investment Committee

Founder Chairman, Voxx International Corp. Investment Committee Lee Cheng, Chief Legal Officer, eForCity Law Committee

Chief Legal Officer, eForCity Law Committee Erik Fair, Senior Global Packaging Manager Exclusive Brands, Best Buy Retailer Council

Senior Global Packaging Manager Exclusive Brands, Best Buy Retailer Council Robert Heiblim, Principal, BlueSalve Small Business Council

Principal, BlueSalve Small Business Council Jim Lind, Custom Integration Buyer, Nebraska Furniture Mart Smart Home Division

Custom Integration Buyer, Nebraska Furniture Mart Smart Home Division John Ivey, President, Mitek Vehicle Technology Division

President, Mitek Vehicle Technology Division Jim Morgan, Director and Counsel, Sony Video Technology Division

