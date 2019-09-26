SINGAPORE, Sept 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's largest technology event stack, Cloud Expo Asia, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data World, Smart IoT Singapore, Data Centre World, eCommerce Expo Asia, and new launch event, Technology for Marketing Asia, will return for its seventh edition on 9-10 October 2019.2019 will see the event stack expand to two levels of Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre (Basement 2 and Level 1) in preparation for the 18,000 international industry professionals expected to attend.Event features this year include a suite of new content & highlights, including the newly launched Channel Partner Programme - a platform designed to support the commercial growth and regional market penetration of IT vendors and solution providers; a laser-focused DevOps workshop that will explore ways to improve engagement between IT professionals, engineers and solution architects; an actual Data Centre built within 48 hours onsite; and the premier CloudAsia conference, a unique collaboration between SGTech and the organisers of Cloud Expo Asia."We're delighted to present the APAC region with the opportunity to access some of the industry's best technology and expertise in one location, and look forward to this exciting two-day congregation of the industry's finest individuals," said Andy Kiwanuka, CloserStill Media's Managing Director.A Congregation of Technological Advancements from Different RegionsThe annual free-to-attend event will also allow attendees to source from over 400 tier-1 solution leaders, including Huawei, Adobe, China Mobile, Digital Realty, IBM Cloud, NTT, Oracle, SAP, Schneider Electric, Telstra, Tencent Cloud, TIBCO and more.Joining Big Data World for the first time is Global Victoria (Pavilion S10). The State Government of Victoria, Australia is strongly committed to connecting with its South East Asian neighbours to open new doors for two-way trade and investment. As the nation's hub for technology and innovation, Victoria is home to more than half of Australia's top 20 technology companies."Global Victoria is proud to sponsor Big Data World 2019, and are delighted to bring twenty world-class Victorian companies to showcase their technology solutions across a diverse range of industries. We look forward to creating new international partnerships through the event," said Mr. Gönül Serbest, Chief Executive Officer of Global Victoria.TIBCO Software Inc. (booth R70), a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, and Big Data & Analytics Keynote Theatre and Platinum sponsors, will focus on its partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas by showcasing a F1 simulator within their booth, enabling delegates to experience first-hand the crucial role that data analytics plays in sports."As enterprises in Singapore and the region gear up to be more data driven, education and providing the avenues of support is crucial," said Alan Ho, Senior Director of Marketing, APJ of TIBCO. "Through our participation and sponsorship of this event, we want to showcase the possibilities of data analytics and how it is instrumental in the quest of enterprises to stay ahead of the competition."Within Cloud Expo Asia, Huawei (booth E10) will showcase its CLOUD product line-up, ranging from cloud infrastructure, cloud rendering and intelligent computing. Distilling 30+ years of accumulated technology, innovation, and expertise in the ICT infrastructure field, attendees can learn how to grow their enterprise in the best environment with stable, secure, and ever-improving HUAWEI CLOUD services and affordable, inclusive AI.Premium Content that Delivers - Expert Opinions from Practitioners in Leading OrganisationsSituated within the event halls are 21 conference theatres that will host over 240 hours of premium content on the most pertinent technological issues and strategies in the ever-evolving tech industry.As technologically-driven businesses evolve at a rapid pace through transformation of their processes and competencies, DevSecOps has been in the limelight as the tool to help continuously address security threats more effectively.At the DevOps, Containers and Agile Methodology Theatre on 9th October, Speaker, Mr. Chee Yong Lee, Principal Technologist at Singapore Airlines will share the common challenges organisations face when integrating DevSecOps to improve business capabilities. Through a lively skit, Mr. Lee and his team will depict how various teams can break down the departmental silos to work together to achieve continuous delivery, scalable microservices onto a public cloud infrastructure.For organisations looking to leverage new technologies such as blockchain, AI and Machine Learning to protect their assets, Mr. Steve Ng, Lead, Digital Platform Operations at Mediacorp will share his expertise on driving such initiatives at the Cloud & Cyber Security Keynote Theatre on 9th October.Said Mr. Ng, "As technology evolves at a rapid pace, we have to understand the trends and evaluate new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to plan our technology adoption roadmap. More importantly, we have to upskill our workforce to ensure success of the implementation and operations of these technology solutions."Don't miss other thought leaders from leading organisations including Facebook, Target Corp, Royal Bank of Scotland, Hotels.com, Mastercard, NTUC Enterprise, PayPal and more, who will also be sharing their expertise across two exciting days at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.About CloserStill MediaCloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others.