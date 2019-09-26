Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today it has developed the world's first ultra-wideband transmission chip set with S/C/X-band capability, designed for multi-purpose wireless systems. The new chip set is expected to facilitate the downsizing of transmission modules and boost the transmission range of wireless systems. Technical details will be presented during the European Microwave Conference European Microwave Integrated Circuits Conference (EuMC EuMIC) 2019 commencing September 29 in Paris, France.

* According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of September 26, 2019

Key Features

1) Novel amplifier configuration offering wideband characteristics

The amplifier incorporated in the new chip set is configured in two discrete stages; a distributed first stage amplifier and a reactively-matched second stage amplifier combine to provide ultra-wideband capabilities.

A single new chip set comprising an amplifier and a switch covering a fractional bandwidth of 125 percent in S/C/X-bands will enable the downsizing of transmission modules.

2) Co-design of two chips provides high output power

Each chip is designed to reduce reflection loss when they are connected to each other; this co-design enables high output power while maintaining broadband characteristics.

The chip set achieves an output power of over 20 watts as a transmission module, a high output level which will meet the demand for wide transmission range of wireless systems.

