Effie Greater China Council Members Onboarding Marks New Chapter of Effie Awards Greater China

September 21, 2019 Beijing Effie Greater China announced the onboarding of the Council Members, the Establishment Ceremony and Council Meeting was held at Baidu Building. Effie Worldwide appointed IBM Vice President and Greater China Group Chief Marketing Officer Ms. Gill Zhou as the Chair of Effie Greater China Council. Gill Zhou and 13 Chinese marketing industry leaders will form the Effie Greater China Council Members. Together, they will work to drive the growth of Effie Awards' programs and brand developments in the Greater China Market.

Effie Greater China Council Member

Effie Greater China Final Judging took place at the same time on 21 September. In the presence of 120 Effie jury, Ms. Gill Zhou issued the certificate to the council members. Effie Greater China Council Members and 120 Effie jury took a group photo together. Strong lineup with more than 130 industry leaders were the highlight.

Council Members Will Promote The Standard Of Marketing Effectiveness In China

The Effie Greater China gathered 14 marketing veterans with rich industry experience and influence from Advertisers, Agencies, IT, Academics, and other fields. Council Members coming from different fields and professions will provide support from different perspectives to lead and define the standard of effective marketing to Effie Awards and other up-coming project including Effie educational program.

Ultimate Baidu AI Technology Experience

Baidu sponsored Effie Greater China first council meeting and 2019 final judging venue and hospitality. Council members experienced the Baidu AI self-driving car and Baidu branding zone during the 2 days meeting.

Baidu AI Night - Welcome dinner

During the dinner, Ms. Gill Zhou represented the Council Members, thanking Baidu for their hospitality and support towards Effie Greater China. And to all final judging jury for their continued participation and support throughout the years. Ms. Gill Zhou and Mr. Alex Xu presented the certificate to Effie jury head and moderator at the dinner.

Effie Greater China Council Members:

Chair of Council: Gill Zhou, VP & CMO, IBM Greater China Group

Council Members: (Alphabetical order according to Chinese Surname)

Chuanling Cheng, General Manager Marketing, Haier Group

Haiyun Ding, SVP, Suning

Jianmin Jia, Presidential Chair Professor, Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen)

Jean Lin, CEO Isobar Global

Helen Luan, SVP, Tencent

Xavier Sun, COO, Hylink

Selina Teng, President, Ogilvy Beijing, Co-Chair, China 4A

Vivian Wang, CMO, Iqiyi

Alex Xu, Managing Director, Effie Greater China, SVP, Effie Worldwide

Foyu Yuan, VP, Marketing & Public Relations

Brad Zhang, CEO, Wanda Media

Rui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, CEO, SOCIAL TOUCH

Ying Zhang, Professor of Marketing, Peking University Guanghua School of Management

About Effie

The EFFIE AWARDS was founded in 1968 by the American Marketing Association in New York, spotlighting marketing ideas that work and encourages thoughtful dialogue around the drivers of marketing effectiveness. Effie also serves as an industry education resource, and through works with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience insights into effective marketing strategy. Since 1968, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with over 52 global, regional and national programs across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/North Africa and North America.

Contact:

Effie

Henry Li

010-56181122

Henry.li@greaterchinaeffie.org

https://effie-greaterchina.cn

https://www.accesswire.com/560966/Effie-Greater-China-Council-Members-Onboarding-Marks-New-Chapter-of-Effie-Awards-Greater-China