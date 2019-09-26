AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG Signs Multi-Year Contract to Supply Available Production to Glencore





Amsterdam, 26 September 2019(Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that it has signed a long-term agreement to supply 100% of its available ferrovanadium production from both the existing and the future Ohio facilities to Glencore AG, a subsidiary of Glencore plc ("Glencore").

AMG Vanadium specializes in the environmentally beneficial conversion of oil refinery and power plant waste products into ferrovanadium, nickel and molybdenum primarily used by global steel producers in automotive, energy transmission and infrastructure applications. By using materials that would otherwise be discarded as waste, AMG Vanadium creates environmental stewardship, energy conservation and resource recovery in line with AMG's CO 2 reduction strategy.

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 90 commodities. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites, oil production assets and agricultural facilities.

With a strong footprint in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial and marketing activities are supported by a global network of more than 90 offices located in over 50 countries.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan).

