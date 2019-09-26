BOURBON: Press release - BOURBON First Half 2019 Results

Marseilles, September 26, 2019
BOURBON First Half 2019 Results
Adjusted revenue increased by 3.5% to €361.5 million (consolidated revenue €328.5 million) reflecting the slow and gradual improvement in activity
Adjusted EBITDAR up 15.3% compared to the previous half year
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018
|Change
H1 2019 /H1 2018
|Operational indicators
|Number of vessels (FTE)*
|472.0
|495.2
|-4.7%
|505.0
|-6.5%
|Total fleet in operation (FTE)
|308.8
|314.0
|-1.7%
|320.3
|-3.6%
|Number of stacked vessels (FTE)
|163.3
|181.2
|-9.9%
|184.7
|-11.6%
|Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%)
|83.4
|81.5
|+1.9pt
|83.0
|+0.4 pt
|Average utilization rate (%)
|54.5
|51.7
|+2.8 pts
|52.7
|+1.8 pt
|Average daily rate ($/d)
|8,219
|7,902
|+4.0%
|7,888
|+4.2%
|* FTE: Full Time Equivalent
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|H1 2019
|H2 2018*
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018*
|Change
H1 2019 /H1 2018
|Financial performance
|Adjusted revenuesa
|361.5
|349.4
|+3.5%
|340.1
|+6.3%
|(change at constant rate)
|+2.2%
|+3.0%
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|178.9
|175.0
|+2.3%
|182.3
|-1.9%
|Bourbon Mobility
|93.4
|92.4
|+1.1%
|95.3
|-2.0%
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|83.6
|76.2
|+9.8%
|57.4
|+45.6%
|Others
|5.6
|5.9
|-5.6%
|5.0
|+10.4%
|Operational and general costs
|(278.3)
|(277.3)
|+0.4%
|(269.5)
|+3.3%
|Adjusteda EBITDAR (ex. cap. gain)
|83.2
|72.1
|+15.3%
|70.6
|+17.8%
|EBITDAR / Revenues
|23.0%
|20.6%
|20.7%
|Bareboat charters
|-
|(74.9)
|ns
|(73.4)
|ns
|Adjusteda EBITDA
|84.1
|(2.2)
|ns
|(2.2)
|ns
|Impairment
|(3.1)
|(31.0)
|-90.0%
|(44.7)
|-93.1%
|Adjusteda EBIT
|(52.7)
|(160.4)
|-67.1%
|(153.5)
|-65.7%
|EBIT
|(60.2)
|(162.2)
|-62.9%
|(158.0)
|-61.9%
|Net income (group share)
|(135.2)
|(260.7)
|-48.1%
|(197.1)
|-31.4%
|* As of January 1, 2019, the Group applies IFRS 16 "Leases" Standard following the modified retrospective transition method. No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out.
"The results for the half year illustrate our continued efforts to rationalize the fleet and control costs as well as the commitment of all teams to maintain our standards of operational excellence. The market recovery, whilst slow and very gradual, is a reality. However, rigorous management remains essential to ensuring sustainable growth. We remain extremely vigilant and will maintain true discipline in our investment and our contracts choices, while focusing on transforming our model. The initial successes obtained during the half year are encouraging", declared Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation.
(a) Adjusted data:
The adjusted financial information is presented by Activity and by Segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision-maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). Internal reporting (and thus the adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures on which the group has joint control using the full integration method. Furthermore, internal reporting (and again the adjusted financial information) does not take into account IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies), applicable for the first time in 2017 (retroactively from January, 1) to an operational joint venture in Angola.
The reconciliation between the adjusted data and the consolidated data can be found in Appendix I on page 9
1st Half 2019 Financial Results
- Income statement (adjusted data)
Adjusted revenue came out at €361.5 million, up 3.5% compared to the previous half year, impacted by a favorable exchange rate (+2.2% increase at constant exchange rates), an improvement in average chartering rates (mainly due to the contribution of Subsea's chartering activities) and an improvement in utilization rates. This last improvement comes, on the one hand, from the disposal and scrapping of non-strategic and unused vessels and on the other, from a slight increase in the number of chartering days.
Operating costs decreased by 2.3% compared to the previous half year, benefiting from the first effects of the Smart shipping program and from a catch-up in the exemption from employer social contributions for European-registered vessels. Excluding this last item, costs would have increased, impacted by the gradual return to service of vessels and Subsea's turnkey projects.
General costs increased by 11.1% mainly due to the costs related to the financial restructuring. However, the implementation of our Smart G&A plan has shown results, enabling us to achieve a recurring general costs/revenue ratio of 15%.
As a result, EBITDAR amounted to €83.2 million, up 15.3% compared to the previous half year.
Adjusted EBIT for the first half year 2019 was €-52.4 million, an improvement of €108.0 million compared to the previous half year, mainly due to the impact of the application of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019 and the reduced impairment expense.
Net income, group share stood at -€135.2 million, compared to -€260.7 million for the previous half year.
- Balance Sheet Statement
|Consolidated Capital Employed
|06/30/2019
|12/31/2018*
|In € millions
|Net non-current Assets
|2,360.1
|1,704.1
|Non-current Assets held for sale
|1.2
|12.0
|Working Capital
|138.2
|(79.0)
|
1,637
|Total Capital Employed
|2,499.4
|1,637.1
|Shareholders' equity
|52.8
|201.0
|Non-current liabilities (provisions and deferred taxes)
|149.5
|158.5
|Net debt
|2,297.1
|1,277.6
|Total Capital Employed
|2,499.4
|1,637.1
* No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
The application of IFRS 16 Standard ("Leases") on January 1, 2019 had a significant impact on the structure of the balance sheet. Since that date, leases, and specifically bareboat charters, are recognized on the balance sheet (with the exception of contracts under 12 months or concerning low value goods) whereas up to now, only vessels under finance leases were subject to recognition.
At January 1, 2019, the date of the first-time application of IFRS 16, the group recorded a lease liability of €1,083.1 million, representing the discounted amount of lease commitments, offset by non-current right-of-use assets of €866.4 million and a significant decrease in trade payables of €205.6 million which, in particular, recorded unpaid bareboat charters.
Thus, as at June 30, 2019, the net impact of finance leases already recorded in the balance sheet was an increase of €701.3 million in non-current net assets, a decrease in the working capital requirement of €205.6 million and an increase in net debt of €997.9 million.
Shareholders' equity amounted to €52.8 million, down €148.2 million under the impact of the loss recorded during the first half year 2019.
In accordance with IFRS, €1,665 million in borrowings and lease liabilities were classified as current liabilities as at June 30, 2019. These are borrowings and leases for which the payments have been suspended since the start of 2018, some of which have been the subject of calls in guarantee or accelerations since July 2019, as well as other borrowings with "cross default" type clauses that could lead to early redemption.
- Cash flow (see appendix IV: Simplified Consolidated Cash Flow Statement)
- positive cash flows generated by operations were €52.7 million, down slightly by €2.3 million compared to the second half year 2018, despite the increase in activity, under the effect of an unfavorable working capital variation;
- the sales of 6 vessels (including 3 non-smart and 3 non-strategic vessels) generated €15.1 million over the half year, reflecting the group's continued efforts to rationalize its fleet. The amount of investments, at €-31.3 million, was up by €6 million compared to the previous half year, under the effect of an increase in priority planned dry-dock and vessel reactivations. Cash flows used in investing activities amounted to €-18.4 million;
- lastly, still reflecting the suspension of debt and lease servicing, cash flows consumed by financing activities amounted to €-58.0 million, of which half is related to the payment of dividends to minority interests.
Consolidated cash was down by €22.5 million over the half year, marked by the following elements:
The group has continued discussions with its creditors, both in France and abroad, during this semester, in order to balance the service of its debt with an expected but gradual recovery in the market and therefore group performance.
However, on August 7, 2019, the Group has announced having obtained from the Court the opening of reorganization proceedings for the holding Bourbon Corporation and sub holding Bourbon Maritime. Bourbon Corporation had requested and obtained the opening of reorganization proceedings further to the guarantees redeemed by Chinese company ICBC Leasing for an initial amount exceeding $800 million, supplemented by an additional claim received on 10 September 2019, bringing the total amount to more than $1.2 billion.
While BOURBON Maritime was subject to a conciliation procedure, the company requested and obtained the opening of reorganization proceedings further to the acceleration by some French creditors of the repayment of their debt, representing an amount of €720 million, as well as contractual interest.
This situation raises a material uncertainty with regards to the going concern. The Group has, however, prepared its consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2019 maintaining the going concern assumption given:
- The confidence it has in its ability to meet the necessary conditions for the continuation of its activities
- The confidence it has in the favorable outcome of the reorganization proceedings
- The active search for new financial partners which led to the receipt of a firm financing offer subject to conditions
-The cash generated by the activity that allows the group to meet its current operating needs during the next 12 months (beside debt financing).
Outlook
Growth in global demand for oil remains low with strong volatility in oil prices, which have, however, remained at an average level of around $50-60/barrel.
In this context of very moderate recovery, oil customers regularly validate new exploration projects and continue to arbitrate in favor of Offshore. Offshore investments even grew in 2019, for the first time since 2014, following productivity gains in drilling and production.
However, oil customers remain cautious and continue to favor projects with short returns on investment. Furthermore, they pay attention to and take a keen interest in new models and working methods, as they aim to provide new productivity gains.
In this environment, BOURBON continues to focus on:
- the control of its operating and general costs;
- discipline in its Capex choices, notably in terms of fleet reactivation and in the choice of contracts;
- deployment of the strategic plan, and notably the development of new services and business models as well as the Smart shipping program;
- and the restructuring of its debt.
BOURBON MARINE & LOGISTICS
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H1 2018
|Operational indicators
|Number of vessels (FTE)*
|205.6
|212.5
|-3.2%
|216.5
|-5.0%
|Total fleet in operation (FTE)
|124.0
|123.4
|+0.5%
|130.0
|-4.6%
|Number of stacked vessels (FTE)
|81.6
|89.1
|-8.4%
|86.5
|-5.7%
|Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%)
|91.2
|87.4
|+3.8pts
|86.4
|+4.8pts
|Average utilization rate (%)
|55.0
|50.8
|+4.2pts
|51.9
|+3.1pts
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|66.9
|60.7
|+6.2pts
|63.6
|+3.3pts
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|46.5
|43.8
|+2.7pts
|44.1
|+2.4pts
|Average daily rate ($/d)
|10,157
|10,122
|+0.3%
|10,468
|-3.0%
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|12,105
|12,652
|-4.3%
|12,993
|-6.8%
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|8,179
|7,693
|+6.3%
|8,022
|+2.0%
| * FTE: Full Time Equivalent
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H1 2018
|Financial performance
|Adjusted Revenues
|178.9
|175.0
|+2.3%
|182.3
|-1.9%
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|107.3
|105.3
|+1.9%
|112.4
|-4.5%
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|71.6
|69.6
|+2.9%
|70.0
|+2.3%
|Operational & General Costs
|(138.7)
|(140.9)
|-1.6%
|(143.1)
|-3.1%
|Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains)
|40.2
|34.0
|+18.2%
|39.3
|+2.3%
|EBITDAR / Revenues
|22.5%
|19.4%
|21.6%
|Bareboat Charters
|-
|(52.6)
|ns
|(51.9)
|ns
|Adjusted EBITDA
|39.8
|(18.5)
|ns
|(12.1)
|ns
|Impairment
|(1.0)
|(24.2)
|-95.7%
|(44.7)
|-97.7%
|Adjusted EBIT
|(47.8)
|(111.5)
|-57.2%
|(112.7)
|-57.6%
The results of the first half year 2019 reflect the gradual recovery of the activity, particularly in Deepwater offshore with an average growth in utilization rates of 6.2 pts. Rates for Shallow water offshore continued to grow slightly, whilst the marked decrease in Deepwater offshore was mainly due to the Arctic fleet exit and contracts renewal at current market prices. Revenue saw a slight increase compared to the second half year 2018, driven by the West Africa (Nigeria and Gabon) and Latin America (Mexico and Brazil) regions. 8 vessels have been reactivated during the semester.
Operating and general costs benefited from the first positive impacts of the deployment of the Smart shipping program and the catch-up in the exemption from employer costs for owners of European-registered vessels.
The vessel disposal plan continued, with 5 vessels sold during this half year, in lign with the fleet rationalization strategy.
BOURBON MOBILITY
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H1 2018
|Operational indicators
|Number of vessels (FTE)*
|246.9
|262.7
|-6.0%
|267.9
|-7.8%
|Total fleet in operation (FTE)
|169.8
|175.9
|-3.5%
|175.5
|-3.2%
|Number of stacked vessels (FTE)
|77.1
|86.8
|-11.2%
|92.4
|-16.7%
|Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%)
|78.3
|77.9
|+0.4pt
|82.6
|-4.3pts
|Average utilization rate (%)
|53.9
|52.2
|+1.7pt
|54.0
|-0.1pt
|Average daily rate ($/d)
|4,308
|4,250
|+1.4%
|4,391
|-1.9%
| * FTE: Full Time Equivalent
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H1 2018
|Financial performance
|Adjusted Revenues
|93.4
|92.4
|+1.1%
|95.3
|-2.0%
|Operational & General Costs
|(74.1)
|(77.7)
|-4.6%
|(77.7)
|-4.6%
|Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains)
|19.4
|14.7
|+32.1%
|17.6
|+9.9%
|EBITDAR / Revenues
|20.7%
|15.9%
|18.5%
|Bareboat Charters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|19.4
|15.3
|+26.7%
|17.9
|+8.2%
|Impairment
|(0.9)
|(5.2)
|-82.0%
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBIT
|4.6
|(22.0)
|ns
|(11.8)
|ns
This half year was marked by slight growth in adjusted revenue of 1.1% compared to the previous half year, with a fleet utilization rate up 1.7 pt to 53.9%, notably driven by Nigeria, which is the country with the strongest growth in West Africa, and despite the contraction of the fleet in operation. Bourbon Mobility accelerated the rationalization of its fleet (around ten vessels scrapped) and its repositioning in growth regions. In parallel, the modernization project for fleet cabins was launched, with the aim of commissioning the first "Business class" cabin mid-2020.
Operating costs were impacted by the continued maintenance and repair efforts for Surfers, but benefited during this half year, as for the other two businesses, from the positive effect of the catch-up of the exemption from employer costs. 8 vessels were reactivated at a regular pace during this half year in accordance with our forecasts.
BOURBON SUBSEA SERVICES
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018
|Change
H1 2019 H1 2018
|Operational indicators
|Number of vessels (FTE)*
|19.5
|20.0
|-2.3%
|20.6
|-5.3%
|Total fleet in operation (FTE)
|15.0
|14.7
|+2.0%
|14.9
|+0.7%
|Number of stacked vessels (FTE)
|4.5
|5.3
|-13.5%
|5.7
|-21.1%
|Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%)
|75.9
|73.9
|+2.0pts
|58.9
|+17.0pts
|Average utilization rate (%)
|58.4
|54.6
|+3.8pts
|42.6
|+15.8pts
|Average daily rate ($/d)
|34,615
|31,786
|+8.9%
|32,526
|+6,4%
| * FTE: Full Time Equivalent
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H1 2018
|Financial performance
|Adjusted Revenues
|83.6
|76.2
|+9.8%
|57.4
(
|+45.6%
|Operational & General Costs
|(62.6)
|(55.2)
|+13.4%
|(44.9)
|+39.4%
|Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains)
|21.0
|20.9
|+0.3%
|12.5
|+68.0%
|EBITDAR / Revenues
|25.1%
|27.5%
|21.8%
|Bareboat Charters
|-
|(22.2)
|ns
|(21.5)
|ns
|Adjusted EBITDA
|22.4
|(1.5)
|ns
|(9.1)
|ns
|
-
|Impairment
|(1.1)
|(1.6)
|-29.0%
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBIT
|(10.9)
|(24.4)
|-55.1%
|(30.0)
|-63.5%
Adjusted revenue is growing of about 10% compared to previous half year, benefitting of a 3.8 pts improvement of the average utilization rate and a growing average day rates of 8.9%, confirming the slight recovery of the Subsea market. Turnkey projects activity has progressed in Middle East and West Africa with projects of pipelines dismantling in Qatar and Gabon, demonstrating the capacity of engineering Bourbon Subsea Services 'teams to secure the decommissioning budget of clients. The ROV business (Remote Operated Vehicules) has however been affected by a weaker activity this semester.
Operating and general costs are increasing by 13.4%, impacted by turnkey projects which relies on a large part of external subcontracting
The installation of three 8.3 MW floated wind turbines off Portugal has started at the end of the semester and is pursuing over the second semester, maintaining BOURBON's positioning as the floating wind turbines installation leader.
Note also that of a non-strategic vessel has been sold during the second quarter 2019.
OTHERS
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018
|Change
H1 2019/H1 2018
|Financial performance
|Adjusted Revenues
|5.6
|5.9
|-5.6%
|5.0
|+10.4%
|Operational & General Costs
|(3.0)
|(3.4)
|-11.8%
|(3.9)
|-23.1%
|Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains)
|2.6
|2.5
|+3.7%
|1.1
|ns
|EBITDAR / Revenues
|46,4%
|42.2%
|22.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|2.6
|2.5
|+3.7%
|1.1
|ns
|Adjusted EBIT
|1.7
|(2.6)
|ns
|1.0
|+74.3%
Activities included are those that do not fit into either Marine & Logistics, Mobility or Subsea Services segments. The majority of the total represents earnings from miscellaneous ship management activities.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- A general meeting for holders of Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Bonds took place on July, 17, 2019. It authorized BOURBON to defer the payment of interest initially planned for July 24, 2019. All the decisions taken can be consulted on Bourbon's website: https://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/investors/bondholders (https://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/investors/bondholders)
- The Board of Directors approved on September 25, 2019 the interim consolidated financial statements for the first six-month period ending June 30, 2019, on upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Statutory Auditors performed a limited review of the interim financial statements.
- The Statutory Auditors' reports conclude in this context, that it is impossible to reach a conclusion on the condensed half-year consolidated financial statements due to uncertainties regarding the going concern in the context of the ongoing collective proceedings of Bourbon Corporation and its subsidiary Bourbon Maritime.
- BOURBON's results will continue to be affected by the €/US$ exchange rate.
- BOURBON Corporation's General management will comment on the results during an audio webcast scheduled today at 9:00 am Paris local time. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The replay of the audio webcast will be available during the day on our website: http://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/half-year-results-2019 (http://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/half-year-results-2019)
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
|2019 3rd Quarter & 9 months revenues press release
|November 7, 2019
APPENDIX I
Reconciliation of adjusted financial information with the consolidated financial statements
Adjustment items are related the consolidation of joint ventures according to the equity method. At June 30, 2019 and for the comparative period presented, adjustment items are as follows:
|In € millions
|H1 2019
Adjusted
|IFRS Adjustments*
|H1 2019
Consolidated
|Revenues
|361.5
|(33.0)
|328.5
|Direct Costs & General and Administrative costs
|(278.3)
|18.6
|(259.7)
|EBITDAR (excluding capital gains)
|83.2
|(14.3)
|68.8
|Bareboat charter costs
|-
|-
|-
|EBITDA (excluding capital gains)
|83.2
|(14.3)
|68.8
|Capital gain
|0.9
|-
|0.9
|EBITDA
|84.1
|(14.3)
|69.7
|Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions
|(133.4)
|2.4
|(131.0)
|Impairment
|(3.1)
|-
|(3.1)
|Share of results from companies under the equity method
|-
|4.4
|4.4
|Profit on transferred interests
|(0.3)
|-
|(0.3)
|EBIT
|(52.7)
|(7.5)
|(60.2)
|*Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method (IFRS 11)
|In € millions - No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
|H2 2018
Adjusted
|IFRS
Adjustments*
|H2 2018
Consolidated
|Revenues
|349.4
|(27.1)
|322.3
|Direct Costs & General and Administrative costs
|(277.3)
|23.2
|(254.1)
|EBITDAR (excluding capital gains)
|72.1
|(3.9)
|68.2
|Bareboat charter costs
|(74.9)
|-
|(74.9)
|EBITDA (excluding capital gains)
|(2.8)
|(3.9)
|(6.7)
|Capital gain
|0.6
|-
|0.6
|EBITDA
|(2.2)
|(3.9)
|(6.1)
|Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions
|(127.2)
|2.6
|(124.6)
|Impairment
|(31.0)
|-
|(31.0)
|Share of results from companies under the equity method**
|(0.5)
|(0.5)
|EBIT
|(160.4)
|(1.8)
|(162.2)
|*Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method (IFRS 11)
|** Included the application of IAS 29
|In € millions- No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
|H1 2018
Adjusted
|IFRS Adjustments*
|H1 2018
Consolidated
|Revenues
|340.1
|(28.6)
|311.5
|Direct Costs & General and Administrative costs
|(269.5)
|20.3
|(249.2)
|EBITDAR (excluding capital gains)
|70.6
|(8.3)
|62.3
|Bareboat charter costs
|(73.4)
|-
|(73.4)
|EBITDA (excluding capital gains)
|(2.8)
|(8.3)
|(11.1)
|Capital gain
|0.7
|-
|0.7
|EBITDA
|(2.2)
|(8.3)
|(10.4)
|Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions
|(106.6)
|2.7
|(104.0)
|Impairment
|(44.7)
|-
|(44.7)
|Share of results from companies under the equity method
|-
|1.0
|1.0
|Profit on transferred interests
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|EBIT
|(153.4)
|(4.5)
|(158.0)
|*Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method (IFRS11)
APPENDIX II
Simplified Consolidated Income Statement
|In € millions (except per share data)
|H1 2019
|H2 2018*
|Change
H1 2019/H2 2018
|H1 2018*
|Change
H1 2019/H1 2018
|Revenues
|328.5
|322.3
|+1.9%
|311.5
|+5.5%
|Direct costs
|(200.0)
|(201.2)
|-0.6%
|(194.7)
|+2.7%
|General & Administrative costs
|(59.7)
|(52.9)
|+12.7%
|(54.5)
|+9.5%
|EBITDAR excluding capital gains
|68.8
|68.2
|+0.9%
|62.3
|+10.4%
|Bareboat charter costs
|-
|(74.9)
|-100.0%
|(73.4)
|-100.0%
|EBITDA excluding capital gains
|68.8
|(6.7)
|ns
|(11.1)
|ns
|Capital gain
|0.9
|0.6
|+59.3%
|0.7
|+41.3%
|Gross operating income EBITDA
|69.7
|(6.1)
|ns
|(10.4)
|ns
|Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions
|(131.0)
|(124.6)
|+5,1%
|(104.0)
|+26.0%
|Impairment
|(3.1)
|(31.0)
|-90.0%
|(44.7)
|-93.1%
|Share of results from companies under the equity method
|4.4
|(0.5)
|ns
|1.0
|ns
|Profit on transferred interests
|(0.3)
|-
|ns
|0.1
|ns
|Operating income (EBIT) after share of results from companies under equity method
|(60.2)
|(162.2)
|-62.9%
|(158.0)
|-61.9%
|Financial profit/loss
|(62.2)
|(86.8)
|-28.3%
|(29.8)
|+108.4%
|Income tax
|(6.2)
|(8.7)
|-28.5%
|(5.8)
|+6.9%
|Net Income
|(128.6)
|(257.6)
|-50.2%
|(193.7)
|-33.8%
|Non-controlling interests
|(6.7)
|(3.1)
|ns
|(3.4)
|+93.4%
|Net income (Group share)
|(135.2)
|(260.7)
|-48.1%
|(197.1)
|-31.4%
|Earnings per share
|(1.75)
|(2.55)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|77,350,596
|77,373,341
* No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
APPENDIX III
Simplified Consolidated Balance Sheet
|In € millions
|06/30/2019
|12/31/2018*
|06/30/2019
|12/31/2018*
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|52.8
|201.0
|Net property, plant and equipment
|1,473.2
|1,638.2
|Financial debt > 1 year
|39.9
|44.8
|Right-of-Use
|815.8
|-
|Other non-current assets
|84.0
|83.5
|Other non-current liabilities
|136.5
|108.9
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|2,373.0
|1,721.7
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|176.4
|153.7
|Cash on hand and in banks
|200.1
|217.1
|Financial debt < 1 year
|2,457.3
|1,449.9
|Other currents assets
|443.3
|408.4
|Other current liabilities
|331.1
|554.6
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|643.4
|625.5
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|2,788.4
|2,004.5
|Non-current assets held for sale
|1.2
|12.0
|Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets classified as held for sale
|-
|-
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,964.8
|2,158.2
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,017.6
|2,359.2
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|3,017.6
|2,359.2
* No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
APPENDIX IV
Simplified Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|In € millions
|H1 2019
|H2 2018*
|H1 2018*
|Net cash flow from operating activities (A)
|52.7
|55.0
|80.8
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(31.3)
|(25.3)
|(21.8)
|Sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|15.1
|3.3
|10.2
|Other cash flow from investing activities
|(2.2)
|1.7
|0.2
|Net Cash flow from investing activities (B)
|(18.4)
|(20.2)
|(11.4)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Net increase (decrease) in borrowings
|(19.7)
|(58.1)
|(17.2)
|Net increase (decrease) in lease liabilities
|(4.3)
|-
|-
|Perpetual bond issue
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends paid to shareholders of the group
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|(27.8)
|(0.5)
|(3.0)
|Cost of net debt
|(6.1)
|(4.4)
|(13.4)
|Other cash flow from financing activities
|-
|1.0
|-
|Net Cash flow used in financing activities (C)
|(58.0)
|(61.9)
|(33.6)
|Impact from the change in exchange rates (D) and other reclassifications
|1.2
|(4.5)
|1.9
|Change in net cash (A) + (B) + (C) + (D)
|(22.5)
|(31.7)
|37.7
|Net cash at beginning of period
|173.2
|204.9
|167.2
|Change in net cash
|(22.5)
|(31.7)
|37.7
|Net cash at end of period
|150.8
|173.2
|204.9
* No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
APPENDIX V
|Consolidated Sources and Uses of Cash
In € millions
|H1 2019
|H 2 2018*
|H1 2018*
|Cash generated by operations
|82.7
|54.1
|71.1
|Vessels in service (A)
|67.5
|50.8
|60.9
|Vessels sale
|15.1
|3.3
|10.2
|Cash out for :
|(38.1)
|(10.5)
|(19.0)
|Interest
|(6.1)
|(4.4)
|(13.4)
|Taxes (B)
|(4.1)
|(5.6)
|(2.6)
|Dividends
|(27.8)
|(0.5)
|(3.0)
|Net Cash from activity
|44.6
|43.6
|52.1
|Net debt change
|(0.3)
|(30.9)
|(53.0)
|Perpetual bond
|-
|-
|-
|Use of cash for
|(42.0)
|(15.4)
|0.7
|Investments
|(31.3)
|(25.3)
|(21.8)
|Working capital (C)
|(10.7)
|9.8
|22.5
|Other sources and uses of cash
|(2.3)
|2.8
|0.2
|Free cash flow
|36.5
|33.0
|69.2
|Net Cash flow from operating activities (A+B+C)
|52.7
|55.0
|80.8
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and
intangible assets
|(31.3)
|(25.3)
|(21.8)
|Sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|15.1
|3.3
|10.2
* No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
APPENDIX VI
Quarterly revenue breakdown
|In € millions
|2019
|2018
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|91.0
|87.9
|88.0
|87.0
|89.9
|92.4
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|53.6
|53.8
|53.0
|52.4
|55.0
|57.4
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|37.5
|34.1
|35.0
|34.6
|35.0
|35.0
|Bourbon Mobility
|46.1
|47.3
|46.1
|46.3
|47.1
|48.2
|Subsea Services
|43.4
|40.2
|38.2
|37.9
|30.2
|27.2
|Others
|3.0
|2.5
|3.6
|2.3
|1.9
|3.1
|Total adjusted revenues
|183.6
|178.0
|175.9
|173.5
|169.3
|171.0
|IFRS 11 impact*
|(17.3)
|(15.7)
|(13.7)
|(13.4)
|(15.4)
|(13.3)
|TOTAL CONSOLIDATED
|166.3
|162.3
|162.2
|160.2
|153.9
|157.6
*Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method
Quarterly average utilization rates for the offshore fleet in operation
|In %
|2019
|2018
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|90.8
|90.4
|88.1
|86.7
|84.9
|89.0
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|90.5
|92.0
|86.6
|86.9
|83.5
|88.1
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|91.0
|88.8
|89.7
|86.6
|86.2
|90.0
|Bourbon Mobility
|76.6
|79.6
|78.0
|77.8
|81.1
|84.3
|Subsea Services
|73.3
|78.5
|74.0
|73.9
|60.9
|55.7
|Average utilization rate
|82.2
|83.9
|81.8
|81.2
|81.7
|84.9
Quarterly average utilization rates for the offshore fleet
|In %
|2019
|2018
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|56.0
|53.9
|50.5
|51.0
|51.6
|52.7
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|66.9
|66.9
|61.0
|60.4
|63.0
|65.2
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|48.3
|44.7
|43.2
|44.4
|43.9
|44.3
|Bourbon Mobility
|53.4
|54.7
|52.5
|51.8
|53.8
|54.4
|Subsea Services
|57.9
|58.9
|54.9
|54.3
|45.4
|39.0
|Average utilization rate
|54.7
|54.5
|51.7
|51.6
|52.5
|53.0
Quarterly average daily rates for the offshore fleet
|In US$/day
|2019
|2018
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|10,130
|10,188
|10,177
|10,128
|10,360
|10,911
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|12,130
|12,123
|12,701
|12,705
|12,873
|13,577
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|8,186
|8,136
|7,694
|7,709
|7,924
|8,292
|Bourbon Mobility
|4,281
|4,351
|4,239
|4,285
|4,326
|4,549
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|35,952
|33,346
|33,207
|30,321
|30,571
|34,933
|Average daily rate
|8,262
|8,172
|7,989
|7,854
|7,786
|8,179
Quarterly number of vessels (end of period)
|In number of vessels*
|2019
|2018
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|203
|204
|211
|212
|214
|216
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|84
|84
|
|87
|87
|87
|87
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|119
|120
|124
|125
|127
|129
|Bourbon Mobility
|244
|248
|252
|260
|266
|269
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|19
|20
|20
|20
|20
|21
|FLEET TOTAL
|466
|472
|483
|492
|500
|506
*Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter)
Half-year adjusted revenue breakdown
|In € millions
|2019
H1
|2018
|H2
|H1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|178.9
|175.0
|182.3
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|107.3
|105.3
|112.4
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|71.6
|69.6
|70.0
|Bourbon Mobility
|93.4
|92.4
|95.3
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|83.6
|76.2
|57.4
|Other
|5.6
|5.9
|5.0
|Total adjusted revenues
|361.5
|349.4
|340.1
|IFRS 11 impact*
|(33.0)
|(27.1)
|(28.6)
|TOTAL CONSOLIDATED
|328.5
|322.3
|311.5
*Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method
Half-year average utilization rates for the offshore fleet in operation
|In %
|2019
H1
|2018
|H2
|H1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|91.2
|87.4
|86.4
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|91.7
|86.8
|84.9
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|90.6
|88.1
|87.9
|Bourbon Mobility
|78.3
|77.9
|82.6
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|75.9
|73.9
|58.9
|Average utilization rate
|83.4
|81.5
|83.0
Half-year average utilization rates for the offshore fleet
|In %
|2019
H1
|2018
|H2
|H1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|55.0
|50.8
|51.9
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|66.9
|60.7
|63.6
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|46.5
|43.8
|44.1
|Bourbon Mobility
|53.9
|52.2
|54.0
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|58.4
|54.6
|42.6
|Average utilization rate
|54.5
|51.7
|52.7
Half-year average daily rates for the offshore fleet
|In US$/day
|2019
H1
|2018
|H2
|H1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|10,157
|10,122
|10,468
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|12,105
|12,652
|12,993
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|8,179
|7,693
|8,022
|Bourbon Mobility
|4,308
|4,250
|4,391
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|34,615
|31,786
|32,526
|Average daily rate
|8,219
|7,902
|7,888
Breakdown of revenues by geographical region
|In € millions
|Quarter
|Semester
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Change
|Q2 2018
|H1 2019
|H2 2018
|Change
|H1 2018
|Africa
|96.3
|101.1
|-4.7%
|89.4
|197.4
|192.3
|+2.7%
|189.4
|Europe & Mediterranean/Middle East
|43.9
|35.2
|+24.6%
|36.3
|79.1
|73.9
|+7.0%
|62.5
|Americas
|22.7
|23.6
|-3.9%
|24.3
|46.3
|43.3
|+7.0%
|51.3
|Asia
|20.6
|18.0
|+14.4%
|19.2
|38.7
|39.9
|-3.0%
|37.1
|In € millions
|2019
|2018
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Africa
|96.3
|101.1
|101.7
|90.6
|89.4
|99.9
|Europe & Mediterranean / Middle East
|43.9
|35.2
|33.4
|40.5
|36.3
|26.2
|Americas
|22.7
|23.6
|21.0
|22.3
|24.3
|27.0
|Asia
|20.6
|18.0
|19.7
|20.2
|19.2
|17.9
Other key indicators
Quarterly breakdown
|2019
|2018
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Average €/US$ exchange rate for the quarter
|1.12
|1.14
|1.14
|1.16
|1.19
|1.23
|€/US$ exchange rate at closing
|1.14
|1.12
|1.15
|1.16
|1.17
|1.23
|Average price of Brent for the quarter (in US$/bbl)
|69
|63
|69
|75
|75
|67
Half-year breakdown
|2019
H1
|2018
|H2
|H1
|Average €/US$ exchange rate for the half year
|1.13
|1.15
|1.21
|€/US$ exchange rate at closing
|1.14
|1.15
|1.17
|Average price of Brent for the half year (in US$/bbl)
|66
|72
|71
Financial Glossary
Adjusted data: internal reporting (and thus adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures in which the group has joint control by the full consolidation method. The adjusted financial information is presented by Activity and by Segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). In addition, internal reporting does not take account of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyper-inflationary Economies), which was applicable for the first time in 2017 to an operating joint-venture in Angola.
EBITDA: operating margin before depreciation, amortization and impairment.
EBITDAR: revenue less direct operating costs (except bare-boat rental costs) and general and administrative costs.
EBIT: EBITDA after increases and reversals of amortization, depreciation provisions and impairment and share in income/loss of associates, but excluding capital gains on equity interests sold.
Operating income (EBIT) after share of results from companies under equity method: EBIT after share of results from companies under equity method.
Capital employed: including (i) shareholders' equity, (ii) provisions (including net deferred tax), (iii) net debt; they are also defined as the sum (i) of net non-current assets (including advances on fixed assets), (ii) working capital requirement, and (iii) net assets held for sale.
Free cash-flows: net cash flows from operating activities after including incoming payments and disbursements related to acquisitions and sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
Utilization rate: over a period, number of revenue-generating days divided by the number of calendar days.
Utilization rate of the fleet in operation: over a period, number of revenue-generating days divided by the number of calendar days, for non-stacked vessels.
