Tata Communications named Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications was honored with the Asia Pacific Managed SD-WAN Service of the Year Award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet, held at the Shangri La Hotel, Singapore.

Avinash Sachdeva, Industry Principal - ICT, Frost & Sullivan noted that Tata Communications has built a robust, scalable and intelligent digital infrastructure to support the changing ICT needs of enterprise customers. As part of its global network, it delivers connectivity services to more than 200 countries.

It has evolved its network services portfolio to offer end-to-end managed SD-WAN solutions leveraging multi-vendor technology platform, end-to-end predictable Internet connectivity, multi-cloud access, and various deployment options including Bring-Your-Own-Network (BYON). With multiple vendors including Cisco and Versa, access to Azure Virtual WAN under a managed service, and integrated with advanced security features as add-ons, it offers significant flexibility to deliver the best value as per the specific requirements and budgets of an enterprise.

"The company has set up live demo stations across the region to demonstrate their SD-WAN capabilities, and leveraged opportunities to up-sell SD-WAN among its client base. As a result of all such efforts supported by high-impact SD-WAN solutions, the company has excelled in the APAC region, registering the fastest growth. Through its ongoing innovation and technology breakthroughs, Tata Communications has created greater value for the entire ecosystem," he added.

"We are honoured to receive the 2019 Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan," said Song Toh, Vice President, Global Network Services, Tata Communications. "This award is a testament to our commitment to offering a best-in-class, fully managed hybrid network service that's fit for our customers' digital business. Our SD-WAN solution is not only cost effective, it also helps businesses to seamlessly manage network complexity and enables them to roll out applications and bandwidth rapidly across the network and branch locations. We currently manage over 3,000 customer IZO WAN sites worldwide and we look forward to providing the benefits of SD-WAN and network transformation to more customers within APAC and globally."

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider that powers today's fast-growing digital economy.

The company's customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences. Through its network, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration and security services, Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world's internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world's cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers.

The company's capabilities are underpinned by its global network, which is the world's largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network.

Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India, and it serves customers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide through its technology capabilities and partnerships.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

