Hexagon Composites ASA: Stock based incentive program

Hexagon Composites ASA has as part of its incentive program, granted 49,994 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") to certain employees of the company. Subject to continued employment for three years after date of grant ("Third Anniversary Date"), each employee will, on such Third Anniversary Date, receive such number of Hexagon shares that corresponds to the number of RSUs granted to such employee. As of the date of the grant, these employees are not part of any other long-term equity incentive program.



David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



