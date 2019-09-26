Media Inquiries: Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Sept 26, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. announced today that the companies have entered into a business alliance agreement for co-existence and prevention of dementia.Under this agreement, the following initiatives are scheduled: (1) "disease awareness initiatives" to dispel the misunderstandings and assumptions and to attempt for a widespread correct understanding of dementia, (2) "environment development" to implement the self-assessment of cognitive function on a daily basis, and (3) "measures to familiarize insurance product" to support people with dementia so they can continue to live their own lives. Eisai and Tokio Marine Nichido will work towards co-existence and prevention of dementia by mutually utilizing Eisai's abundant experience and knowledge of medicine creation and disease awareness activities in the field of dementia as well as Tokio Marine Nichido's expertise and networks cultivated in its insurance products and related services.As part of dementia disease awareness activities, Eisai and Tokio Marine Nichido today began distribution of the booklet "Wakaru to Kawaru Ninchisho - What is Dementia?" that was co-produced based on Eisai's dementia experience and expertise.This booklet simply summarizes the symptoms and types of dementia and progression of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it includes interviews with specialists and medical staff about the images of dementia and the daily life of patients and their families living with dementia."Misunderstandings and assumptions, such as people with dementia can't understand anything or they are not themselves once they devlop dementia, create the impression that dementia is terrible and misery. I hope this booklet will help educate people about the the reality of dementia by prodiving accurate information and dispelling misperceptions," said Dr. Manabu Ikeda, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Osaka University Medical School, who supervised this booklet.The booklet for dementia disease awareness will be serialized and issued continuously.With the rapid aging of the population, it is predicted that one out of five elderly people over the age of 65 will have dementia in Japan. The "Outline for Promoting the Dementia Plan" was compiled by the government in June this year. The dementia barrier-free efforts are aimed at co-existence so that those with dementia can continue living the way they want in the communities they are used to living. The initiatives for prevention based on the co- existence foundation are expected to make significant progress.Eisai and Tokio Marine Nichido will collaborate on initiatives for co-existence and prevention of dementia, including dementia disease awareness initiatives. The copmanies aim to contribute to the realization of the well-being of people with dementia and their families by considering collaboration with other companies and organizations that agree with the purpose of Eisai and Tokio Marine Nichido.About Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. has provided a variety of insurance products and the related services to support the challenges of all individual and corporate customers. In the field of dementia, we are advancing initiatives such as development and launch of the industry's first "Ninchisho Anshin Plan" which is an exclusive insurance for people with dementia and their families.We will also utilize technologies to further enhance the "power of insurance" and promote its penetration "wholeheartedly" as we strive to support people and corporations that take on challenges, thereby contributing to resolving social issues in Japan.For further information on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.tokiomarine- nichido.co.jp.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.In its medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), and is working on establishment of ecosystem platform business utilizing various data such as a large amount of clinical data, experiences, and know-how.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.co.jp.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.