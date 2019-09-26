Regulatory News:

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) announces that it has been chosen by AIRBUS to provide very high-performance calculation servers that will be used by a European anti-crime agency.

This commercial success relates to the rollout of OCtoPus 1.8B servers for a total 3,744 CPU Intel Xeon cores and more than 7.45 million NVIDIA CUDA cores. These OCP (Open Compute Project) servers have been specially designed to function in immersion cooling tanks developed by SUBMER TECHNOLOGIES.

The range of OCtoPus servers, launched by 2CRSi in 2017, provides a tangible response to the energy requirements of datacenters in order to meet their ecological challenges1 with a reduction in energy consumption of OCtoPus servers of more than 23% compared to equivalent servers fitted with traditional cooling systems.

Under this AIRBUS project, the combination of 2CRSi servers and SUBMER TECHNOLOGIES cooling systems offers an even greater reduction in energy consumption through the elimination of air-conditioning: the servers are immersed in a dielectric cooling liquid which is itself cooled through a water circuit.

2CRSi and SUBMER TECHNOLOGIES have succeeded in making a difference thanks to the unique technical features of their submerges servers. Other decisive factors in the choice: the simplification and speed of the installation and fitting-out of the datacenter due to the integration of its products: with this solution, 3 months are sufficient to install the datacenter compared to 1½ to 2 years for a traditional datacenter. This technological achievement has been decisive in winning this contract.

Moreover, long-term cost control was crucial for the future renewal of equipment: it will be possible to replace computer components (CPU and GPU cards, memory, etc.), where technological development is very rapid. Feed and cooling modules will be retained.

Overall and in addition to the relatively limited investment budget, the operating costs related to the servers installed at the end client will be reduced by more than 60%. An achievement that is both economic and ecological.

With this contract, this customer should be one of the Group's top 5 customers in 2019. The order billing will take place before the end of the year.

"We are proud to have been chosen by an international security player whose requirements in terms of performance and reliability are clear. Once again, we have succeeded in making the difference through our innovative and competitive solutions. I would like to congratulate our teams who are at the heart of this new success, which further strengthens our commercial visibility internationally." said Alain Wilmouth, Founder, Chairman and CEO.

About 2CRSi

2CRSi is based in Strasbourg and has subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose in the Silicon Valley. It specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance IT servers. It provides innovative calculation, data storage and data transfer solutions to over 200 clients in 25 countries. In 2018, 2CRSi Group generated consolidated revenues of €65.2m. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.fr

1 According to Ademe, the digital sector overall alone represents no less than 10% of global energy consumption. With the development of the cloud, data hosting needs are regularly increasing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005805/en/

Contacts:

2CRSi

Valérie Bouleau

Chief Financial Officer

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)3 69 73 81 30



Actifin

Victoire Demeestère

Financial Communication

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 24



Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

Financial Press Relations

jjullia@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 19