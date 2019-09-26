M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Interim report 26-Sep-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Interim Report and unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2019 (covering the period from incorporation of the Company) Copies of the Interim Report can be obtained from the following website: www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] Company Summary M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc was incorporated on 17 July 2018 as a public company limited by shares. Admission to the stock exchange and dealings in its Ordinary Shares commenced on 14 November 2018. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("The Company") is an investment trust within the meaning of section 1158 of the CTA 2010. The Company's investment objective is to aim to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility. Key dates Period end 30 June 2019 First interim dividend: Ex-dividend 25 July 2019 Share register close 26 July 2019 First pay date 23 August 2019 Annual General Meeting 30 March 2020 Future dividend timetable Declaration date Ex-dividend date Payment date Second interim January 2020 January 2020 February 2020 First interim April 2020 April 2020 May 2020 Second interim July 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Third interim October 2020 October 2020 November 2020 Fourth interim January 2021 January 2021 February 2021 Financial highlights For the period[a] ended or as at 30 June 2019 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 101.33p Ordinary Share price (mid-market) 104.00p Premium to NAV 2.63% Net assets (GBP'000) 131,732 Capital return per Ordinary Share 1.55p Revenue return per Ordinary Share 1.20p First interim dividend per share 2.09p Ongoing charges figure[b] 0.92% [a] from the date of IPO,14 November 2018. [b] Ongoing charges figure (as a percentage of shareholders' funds) is an annualised rate calculated using average net assets over the period in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) recommended methodology. Chairman's statement I am pleased to present the first Interim Report for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company"). The Company, which was incorporated on 17 July 2018, raised GBP100 million pursuant to its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and its Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 November 2018. Investment strategy overview The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% will be investment grade. The portfolio is diversified with respect to issuers and sectors. The Company is targeting an annualised dividend yield of LIBOR plus 2.5% for the period from IPO to 31 December 2019 and LIBOR plus 4% thereafter. The Company intends, over time, to be invested mainly in private debt instruments, which are those instruments not traded on a stock exchange and are typically issued to a small group of institutional investors. This part of the portfolio will include debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are illiquid and rarely traded. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity; shareholders can expect their returns from these to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers. Our investment manager's size, experience and reputation mean that it sees a high percentage of the available market but it only invests in those instruments which it believes are attractively priced: this takes time and depends upon market conditions. The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can be sold when suitable private opportunities arise. These instruments will also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements. Investment performance The opening NAV per Ordinary Share, being the gross proceeds of the IPO less the IPO expenses, was 98.38p. Debt markets were volatile at the end of 2018, at the time of the Company's IPO but recovered at the start of 2019. This period presented good investment opportunities in public markets as the Company's investment programme commenced. Our investment manager was able to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds performing strongly in the first quarter of 2019, with credit spreads tightening. High yield markets also made significant gains. The improving market continued into the second quarter, which put downward pressure on yields generally, amid falling expectations for global economic growth. With investors maintaining confidence in the major central banks to take action to prevent a slowdown, credit spreads remained tight as investors chased yield. In contrast, private market opportunities were fewer than our initial projections and only 14.22% of the portfolio was invested in private securities by the end of the period under review. The combination of reduced spreads in the liquid public markets, and a higher proportion of the portfolio than originally anticipated remaining invested in lower yielding securities, resulted in a lower level of interest income than had originally been expected. Fortunately, as a consequence of the reduction in yields over the period, higher than expected valuation growth has been achieved by the portfolio, thereby compensating for the lower level of income. The NAV on 30 June 2019 was 101.33p per Ordinary Share: this represented a total return of 2.99% since the Company's launch. Share issuance and premium management Your Directors believe that it is in the interests of shareholders for the Company to increase its assets under management over time as this should reduce its ongoing charges figure and provide greater market liquidity for holders. The Company can do this by issuing additional Ordinary Shares or a new class of C Shares. In each case, new shares will only be issued when our investment manager has assured your Board of its confidence that suitable investments can be made in a timely fashion using the proceeds of such share issuance. The issue of new shares can also serve to manage the premium to NAV per Ordinary Share at which the Company's shares trade by meeting excess demand from investors that cannot be met by supply in the market. Ordinary Shares will only be issued at a price which enhances the NAV of the existing Ordinary Shares after all expenses. On 31 January 2019, the Company announced that it had placed 25,000,000 additional Ordinary Shares in response to strong demand from the market, at an issue price of 101p per Ordinary Share: this represented a premium to NAV as at that date of 2.33%. The placing did not materially impact the investment programme, which was still in its infancy. By May 2019, the Ordinary Share price premium to NAV was again at levels which your Directors considered high in light of the status of the investment programme. Further issues of Ordinary Shares were undertaken in May and June 2019 to satisfy market demand and to seek to manage the premium. An additional 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares were issued at a premium to the NAV of not less than 2%, thereby enhancing the NAV per Ordinary Share. Our investment manager considered the aggregate proceeds raised through these share issues manageable in executing the overall deployment programme of the Company. Since mid-June 2019, the share issuance programme has been paused until such time as our investment manager perceives there to be better value to be found in adding to the portfolio. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.15% during the period from IPO to 30 June 2019. On 30 June 2019, the Ordinary Share price was 104p, representing a 2.63% premium to NAV per Ordinary Share as at that date. Dividends On 18 July 2019, the Company announced its first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share for the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019, in line with the LIBOR plus 2.5% annualised dividend target. Your Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to that part of the dividend payment which was covered by the Company's interest income, net of expenses. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.07p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 1.02p per Ordinary Share as a dividend. As a result, the Company made use of capital reserves to support the dividend. This reflected the investment performance of the Company's portfolio, where capital growth was stronger than anticipated, but yields lower. The Company's NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2019, adjusted for the

