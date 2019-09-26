Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: RM Secured Direct Lending (RMDL): Defensive qualities in uncertain times 26-Sep-2019 / 07:15 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Defensive qualities in uncertain times This note examines RMDL's potential performance in uncertain times. RMDL is a debt fund, and the key issues for continuing its track record of capital preservation and dividend streams are what it has done to reduce both the probability of default (POD) and the loss in the event of default (LED). We conclude that i) the initial credit assessment follows best practice, ii) accounts are closely managed on an ongoing basis, allowing early intervention, reducing both POD and LED, iii) security is structurally robust, and iv) RM has the right approach to recoveries. We believe the top four accounts would all have to default to eliminate the annual dividend. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/defensive-qualities-i n-uncertain-times/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas mt@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 880151 26-Sep-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=79bf00ea0ebc52e1a2e288db4c74d3b3&application_id=880151&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=880151&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

September 26, 2019