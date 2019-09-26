SocketLabs Expands Business Globally with Focus on UK

Industry leading email delivery platform from SocketLabs powers communications for United Kingdom

ASTON, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - SocketLabs, a growing US-based email service provider that uniquely delivers a user-friendly platform for its customers to send high-volume emails without worries or concerns about deliverability, today announced its plans to execute an aggressive business development and expansion strategy in the UK. The news comes as SocketLabs prepares to sponsor and participate in two major Customer Experience focused events in the Greater London area.

On Tuesday, October 1, SocketLabs will sponsor an invitation-only executive event entitled "The Science of Customer Experience," which will feature several customer case studies, an interactive panel and a networking reception at the Royal Institute Museum.

SocketLabs will have also have a major presence at the SAP CX Live London event that will host over 700 attendees on Thursday, October 3, and will focus on providing insights on customer experience through success stories and immersive content. SocketLabs will share details with attendees on the recently announced availability of its Email Service for SAP Marketing Cloud, an offering which makes the company the one and only US-based email delivery platform provider on the SAP App Center.

"Our recent inclusion on the SAP App Center Cloud has been transformational for SocketLabs and we're looking forward to building on that momentum with our upcoming activities in London," said Keith Hontz, Chief Revenue Officer at SocketLabs. "Not only is the UK one of the world's largest markets, but it's home to an expansive list of growing companies that could leverage our services to improve the overall customer experience."

Building on its successes with luxury carmaker Aston Martin and the all-encompassing Virgin (in addition to hundreds of other clients in the Greater London Area), SocketLabs looks to make the UK market a major part of its business strategy in the year to come, beginning with the two activations:

The Science of Customer Experience - October 1 @ 2 - 5 p.m.

Location: The Royal Institution, 21 Albemarle St, London

Description: SocketLabs will drive this intimate event as a pre-cursor to CX London. Industry leaders from different sectors will deliver insights on customer experience, including CEO Lindsay Willott of Customer Thermometer, Tony Munday of Sub2Tech, Linda Farha of Zenergy Communications, Nichole Kelly of WebMechanix, as well as Hontz and David McCrystal of SocketLabs respectively.

URL: https://www.socketlabs.com/london/

CX Live 2019 London - October 3 @ 8 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Magazine London, 11 Ordnance Crescent, London

Description: CX London invites industry leaders and experts to share their wisdom on the all-encompassing customer journey. From DJ Tony Perry to leaders at SAP and Accenture, the event offers speakers that represent every spectrum of the customer journey from start to finish.

URL: https://events.sap.com/gb/cx-live-2019-london/en/home

In addition to Aston Martin and Virgin, SocketLabs recently added FanFinders to its list of UK partners. As the leading permission-based marketer to new parents in the UK, the company provides SocketLabs with yet another major British client with which it can exhibit its worth, value and streamlined approach. Its growing local customer base coupled with its upcoming physical presence in London puts SocketLabs in a position of strength as it looks to corner the UK market. FanFinders will be replacing its Oracle Dyn environment with SocketLabs as their future high-volume email delivery platform.

About SocketLabs

SocketLabs is a B2B technology firm that provides flexible SaaS and on-premises solutions for solving a variety of complex email delivery challenges for both transactional and marketing messages. We are a pioneer in the Email Service Provider (ESP) market with a decade-long track record of excellence. Our unique, proprietary mail transfer agent (MTA) technology is trusted by clients around the globe who invigorate their SaaS platforms, mobile apps, and custom applications by "plugging in" to an unmatched email experience. Our founders have been creating cutting-edge email solutions for over 20 years and have built a customer support organization that considers "responsiveness and satisfaction" as our key performance objectives.

