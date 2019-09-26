Anzeige
26.09.2019 | 09:04
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 26


SVM UK Emerging Fund plc ('the Company')
Purchase of Own Shares
On 25 September 2019, the Company purchased in the market 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of 86.5 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
5,995,000 issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
10,000 ordinary shares held in treasury
The total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 5,995,000 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For enquiries contact:
Diane Miller
SVM Asset Management
Telephone: 01312266699

© 2019 PR Newswire