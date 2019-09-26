Paysafe Holdings UK Ltd: paysafecard partners with Samsung for online cash payments in the Galaxy Store

Customers can now use paysafecard within the Samsung Galaxy Store in 21 European countries

VIENNA, Austria, Sept. 26, 2019is now available as a payment method in the Galaxy Store , to buy apps for Samsung smartphones or make in-app purchases.



paysafecard enables consumers to use cash to pay online by using a 16-digit PIN to simply and safely complete the payment transaction. According to figures from the World Bank in 2017 , in Europe and Central Asia alone 35 percent of adults do not own a bank account and are therefore potentially excluded from ecommerce transactions.

Now, Samsung customers can use cash to pay for apps online in the Galaxy Store. paysafecard is now available as an alternative payment method in Samsung Galaxy Stores across 21 European countries, including Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK*.

Commenting on the collaboration, Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, said: "By working with Samsung, we are bringing cash-based payments to millions of additional consumers. With hundreds of paysafecard transactions already taking place worldwide every minute, this is another major step on our path to making paysafecard the payment method of choice in digital entertainment and lifestyle environments."

*The list of countries where the service is available includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and the UK.

About paysafecard

paysafecard, market leader in online prepaid payment solutions, was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vienna. paysafecard is part of the international Paysafe Group, which provides a broad portfolio of innovative payment solutions and services. paysafecard offers prepaid and online cash solutions under the brands paysafecard, my paysafecard, paysafecard Mastercard and Paysafecash.

Available in over 650,000 sales outlets in almost 50 countries, paysafecard enables simple and secure online transactions with cash. By using a 16-digit paysafecard PIN, customers do not need an account or credit card to pay on the Internet, protecting their confidential financial information. In 2018, paysafecard developed Paysafecash, with which customers can shop online first and then pay securely for their purchases with cash offline at the next payment point. Paysafecash is already available in more than 20 countries. In 2018, paysafecard reached a transaction volume of more than 3 billion euros.

About Paysafe Group

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $85 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.



Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

