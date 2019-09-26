GridGain Systems: GridGain Unveils Full Breakout Session Schedule for Fifth Annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America

Packed Schedule Features Speakers from 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Intel and More

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced the full breakout session schedule for the In-Memory Computing Summit North America . Conference breakout session speakers include representatives from 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Intel, Oracle, IBM and more. The conference is taking place November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. A discounted group room rate at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport is available until Friday, October 18, 2019 or when the group block is sold out, whichever comes first.



Organized by GridGain Systems, the In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) is held annually in both Europe and North America. They are the only industry-wide events that focus on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in the digital transformation of enterprises. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

Conference Schedule

This year's North American conference includes 27 engaging and informative sessions on a wide range of topics, including the following plus much more:

A Simple, Responsive In Memory Architecture for Data Ingestion and Analytics, Using Apache NiFi and Apache Ignite - Ezat Karimi, AT&T

- Ezat Karimi, AT&T Persistent Memory Use Cases in Modern Software Architectures - Olasoji Denloye, Intel

- Olasoji Denloye, Intel Top 10 Ways to Scale Your Website with Redis - Dave Nielsen, Redis Labs

- Dave Nielsen, Redis Labs GridGain Ultimate Edition in Action Aids Implementation of Multiple SaaS Systems and Replaces Traditional Databases - Craig Gresbrink, 24 Hour Fitness

- Craig Gresbrink, 24 Hour Fitness How In-Memory Computing Can Accelerate Your SQL RDBMS - Douglas Hood, Oracle

- Douglas Hood, Oracle Driving Efficient Mainframe Digital Transformation Leveraging GridGain/Ignite on z/OS - Mythili Venkatakrishnan, IBM and Glenn Wiebe, GridGain

- Mythili Venkatakrishnan, IBM and Glenn Wiebe, GridGain Build and Deploy Digital Twins on an IMDG for Real-Time Streaming Analytics - William Bain, ScaleOut Software

- William Bain, ScaleOut Software Powering Digital Transformation with In Memory Computing - Becky Wanta, One Degree World

- Becky Wanta, One Degree World "Computational Memory" Computing | Tensor Flow + Hyperdimensional Computing - Gil Russell and Alan Niebel, WebFeet Research Inc.

Early Bird Registration Discounts

Attendees can receive a discount versus the full price General Admission rate by registering early. The Super Saver rate of $449 ends on October 13, 2019. Register via the conference website or email attendance and registration questions to info@imcsummit.org.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Organizations that sponsor the In-Memory Computing Summit North America gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as leaders in in-memory computing products and services. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are available .

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas - ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. For more information about the In-Memory Computing Summit North America, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.





