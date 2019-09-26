The European Investment Bank and the Netherlands Development Finance Company have each provided €53 million for the Radiant and Eldosol solar projects.The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Netherlands Development Finance Company will each provide €53 million in finance for two large scale PV projects with a total generation capacity of 80 MW that are under development in Uasin Gishu county, in western Kenya. The €106 million commitment will cover part of the estimated €147 million required for the projects. The balance, the EIB said in a press release, will be provided by investors Frontier ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...