INMED PHARMACEUTICALS

InMed recently reported results for FY19 and is on track for INM-755 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB) to be in the clinic by the end of 2019. The Phase I programme will consist of two trials, one in healthy volunteers with intact skin and the other in healthy volunteers with small wounds. A Phase I/II trial in EB patients is expected to begin in Q121. In glaucoma, the company has switched its lead candidate to INM-088, which has some specific advantages to the former lead, INM-085. Advanced preclinical and formulation development is expected to begin by the end of the year.

