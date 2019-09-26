Better Collective A/S: Better Collective celebrates 9th consecutive Børsen Gazelle Award

Press release

For the 9th consecutive year, world leading sports betting affiliate, Better Collective, has been awarded a Gazelle by the Danish financial times, Børsen. The Gazelle Award recognizes Danish companies that show continuous growth and has doubled its turnover over a four-year period.

Since 1995, the leading Danish financial media, Børsen, has analysed the financial results af Danish companies across all industries and awarded companies that contribute positively to growth in society. Børsen hands out a Gazelle statuette to companies when they demonstrate positive financial growth and have at least doubled their turnover or gross profit over a four year period. Danish-based iGaming affiliate, Better Collective, is awarded the Gazelle for the 9th consecutive year.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO at Better Collective, said:

"We are extremely happy to receive the Gazelle Award for the 9th consecutive year. It is a fantastic achievement which all at Better Collective can be very proud of. As the award indicates, we have had yet another eventful year, where we again managed to grow our business and also invested in new companies and markets which will contribute to the continuous development of our business."

In 2018, Better Collective could present a new record financial performance as revenue reached 40.5m EUR corresponding to a growth of 54% compared to 2017. In 2019, Better Collective has continued its steep growth journey. In the latest quarterly report (2019 Q2), the company presented revenue growth of 64%. Here, the result was 15.8 mio. EUR. During the same period, earnings grew 77% and reached approximately 6.8 mio. EUR.

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

