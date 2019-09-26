Eni Gas & Power France Chooses Vlocity to Support Its Digital Transformation and to Improve Customer Experience in France

Leading French energy company, and inventor of fixed price offers, will ensure its growth with Vlocity's Energy & Utilities Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO and LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, announced today that its Energy & Utilities Cloud has been selected by Eni Gas & Power France to improve its CRM via Salesforce. Eni Gas & Power France, a supplier of gas, electricity and energy efficiency services, a subsidiary of the international group Eni, is strengthening its customer relationship management tools with a native omni-channel solution, offered by Vlocity.



Following a market assessment, Vlocity was selected to participate with Eni Gas & Power France in the integration of this new solution, which will provide out-of-the-box customer service and sales processes and a fully integrated 360-degree smart view system designed to improve Eni's agility and enhance customer experience. The solution will optimize and streamline the customer journey, regardless of the contact channel used.

"Vlocity will enable Eni to increase agility, improve customer service, and streamline sales processes with the only cloud-based front and middle office system built with Salesforce, that has been fully tailored for the unique requirements and best practices of the Energy and Utilities industry," said David Schmaier, founder and CEO, Vlocity. "It is only through these new generation choices that energy companies like Eni will be able to gain in efficiency and meet the increasing demands of today's consumers."

In particular, Vlocity's technology has been selected for its ability to adapt to future changes in the utilities market, which is required for innovation, regulation, competition and to deliver the kind of support for energy efficiency services that customers expect.

"Eni Gas & Power France is constantly innovating to offer its customers ever more efficient solutions in line with their expectations, with one sole goal: total customer satisfaction," said Daniel Fava, managing director of Eni Gas & Power France. "In 2018, 93% of our private customers and 89% of our professional customers were satisfied with our services. We believe that Vlocity is the most suitable solution to put the customer at the center of attention and, thus, guarantee the most successful multichannel customer experience. Our customers are what sustains our business, and we take pride in their loyalty."

Eni Gas & Power France, which has been in the French market since 2003, serves B2C and B2B customers. At the end of 2018, Eni served 1.2 million customers globally and provided energy to 73,000 businesses and public places. Eni was also named "Best Energy Supplier" for 2019-2020 for the second consecutive year based on an Inma Marketing Institute study of 4,500 customers.

As part of its growth and development phase, Eni has outlined a series of objectives in order to perfect its CRM, the optimization of its operational efficiency and the increase in sales on various channels. In adding Vlocity, Eni will lean on a client relationship solution that is flexible, adaptable, innovative and efficient.

About Eni

Founded in 1953, Eni is an integrated global energy company with operations across the oil and gas chain (exploration, production, transportation, transformation and retail). With more than 9 million customers in Europe, Eni is an energy leader in Europe. Present in France since 2003, Eni serves all consumers: enterprises, public sector and individuals. For the second time in a row, in 2019, Eni was voted "Best Energy Supplier" by the INMA Marketing Institute, after consulting 4,500 consumers. Eni has also been designated by the State as a last resort provider for clients performing missions of general interest related to meeting the basic needs of the nation (schools, hospitals, …). In 2018, Eni invoiced more than 2Bn Euros in France. Eni has invented fixed-price offers that can only be adjusted downward, including the Astucio offer.

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. A three-time Forbes Cloud 100 winner, Vlocity is an "industry cloud" pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider. Vlocity increases sales, service and marketing agility, operational efficiency, digital adoption and simplicity at a faster time to value across the enterprise. Committed to innovation, customer success and a values-led culture, Vlocity serves over 150 customers, including the world's leading companies in Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government. Vlocity is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Become Vlocity certified . Follow us @vlocity. Learn more, visit us at www.vlocity.com

About Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud

Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud is the only complete customer experience (CX) and CRM platform for energy and utility companies on Salesforce. Vlocity enables an entirely different approach to customer experience transformation for regulated utilities and competitive energy retailers, helping contact centers, key account teams, digital and IT leaders change the way they engage with their customers-residential, commercial and industrial-across all channels. The Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud transforms Salesforce into a complete Energy and Utility customer engagement and customer experience platform for customer service, engagement, marketing, sales, and revenue generation with packaged integrations to billing and front-office systems.

At the core, is a set of capabilities extending the power of Salesforce for the industry, including and extensive utility industry process library, an advanced product catalog, offers and promotions, CPQ/ pricing, proposal and contract management, and market fulfillment, all delivered natively within the Salesforce platform for rapid and simplified deployment. Vlocity Energy & Utilities Cloud is the modern platform that energy companies need to deliver superior customer experiences across all channels and to operate with greater agility in a changing marketplace. Vlocity takes the risk out of deploying utility customer experience and CRM, significantly reducing the time required to deploy Salesforce and reducing total cost of ownership to a fraction of that of traditional on-premise technologies. For more information on Vlocity Energy & Utilities, visit energy.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity.

