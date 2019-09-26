H1 financials fell short of our expectations and we lower our FY19 forecasts accordingly. However, strengthened partnerships with key cloud players demonstrate that WANdisco is making strategic progress. This progress, combined with new FY19 revenue guidance that implies strong growth in H219, 59% y-o-y, enables us to leave FY20 forecasts intact. We remain confident in the longer-term prospects and will update our analysis after the capital markets day presentation on 15 October.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...