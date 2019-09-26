Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JY9Y ISIN: JE00B6Y3DV84 Ticker-Symbol: WD4 
Frankfurt
26.09.19
08:03 Uhr
5,280 Euro
-0,540
-9,28 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WANDISCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WANDISCO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WANDISCO
WANDISCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WANDISCO PLC5,280-9,28 %