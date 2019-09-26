The global carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing awareness about carotid artery stenosis is important for its prevention, as delay in the diagnosis of this disease can be life-threatening. Thus, several awareness campaigns are being conducted globally for carotid artery stenosis that includes hemorrhagic strokes, ischemic strokes, and transient ischemic attacks. For instance, May is observed as the National Stroke Awareness Month by the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention (DHDSP). The DHDSP communicates with stroke survivors about the management of the disease by spreading awareness. Such awareness campaigns are expected to contribute to the growth of the carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for curative therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Carotid Artery Stenosis Therapeutics Market: Increasing Demand for Curative Therapies

The high prevalence of carotid artery stenosis therapeutics and the lack of approved therapies has led to a huge unmet need for safe and effective curative therapies. Currently, off-label drugs are dominating the market for the symptomatic treatment of carotid artery stenosis. However, the use of off-label drugs is associated with side-effects, which is further increasing the demand for new curative therapies. Moreover, patients are opting for alternative options, such as carotid endarterectomy, angioplasty, and stents, for the treatment of carotid artery stenosis. This will have a significant impact on the growth of the carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing demand for curative therapies, other factors such as the technological advances in medical devices, and the entry of generic drugs will have a significant impact on the growth of the carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Carotid Artery Stenosis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global carotid artery stenosis therapeutics market by product (antithrombotics, antihyperlipidemics, and antihypertensives) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, driven by the high prevalence of the disease and recent product approvals in the US.

