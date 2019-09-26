YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX signs partnership with Launch Family Entertainment to distribute Arkave VR

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with the Corporate Office of Launch Family Entertainment to have Arkave VR as an official solution to be offered to the franchisees. The companies have also agreed to install an Arkave VR arena at Launch Hartford, in Connecticut, USA. The arena in Hartford is operated by Launch Corporate and is a model to test new solutions before they can be officially offered to franchisees.

Arkave VR will be included as a solution of Paradox, a sub-brand created by Launch to offer attractions classified as electronic games and Virtual Reality. The Company will create special conditions to offer Arkave VR to the current 33 operating locations of Launch Parks and to the other 33 stores currently under development.

"We are thrilled with the partnership with Launch and appreciate the trust in our product. This all started by testing Arkave at Launch Doral so we could learn more about how to operate a VR attraction at a trampoline park and we are happy to see the relationship developing. We are constantly improving the product so our clients can have the best of VR in their locations and bring the best return of their investment" - stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation Corp.

About Launch Family Entertainment

Launch Trampoline Parks is a part of one of the fastest-growing family recreation trends. The trend started almost a decade ago with only a handful of trampoline parks and has grown with industry revenues at approximately $680 million according to the industry association.

Each Launch is a year-round family entertainment center featuring giant trampoline jump surfaces, ninja style obstacle courses, climbing walls, laser tag, battle pit, bowling, and more. The arcade and Krave restaurant provide guests with more services while providing additional revenue streams to owners. This makes Launch the perfect social gathering place for date night, birthday parties, family events, corporate events, church outings, fundraisers or just friendly get-togethers in a safe and enjoyable environment.

Extracted from Launch Website: https://www.launchfranchisingllc.com/about-launch/

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

