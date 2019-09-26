Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market research engagement for a retail company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify profitable market opportunities and devise a sound market entry strategy to enter the Canadian retail market. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client evaluate the competitive landscape and successfully set up retail stores in Canada.

Although Canada is one of the biggest retail markets, it is also the most competitive. In addition, the rapid pace of transformations have brought about new challenges in the retail industry. Owing to the rising challenges, solely relying on product pricing can no longer help retail companies sustain a leading edge in the market. It is becoming vital for retail companies to focus on enhancing their brand differentiation, reputation, and customer-centric return policies. Also, constantly keeping a track of market trends and developments is becoming vital for retail companies.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of the United States. They wanted to gather detailed insights into the Canadian retail market and competitive landscape to devise a sound market expansion strategy. In addition, the client wanted to evaluate customer segments and identify industry developments. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering retail market research solution.

The solution offered By conducting a retail market intelligence study, our experts helped the client to thoroughly analyze the Canadian retail industry. The factors such as investment environment, market opportunities, and challenges were analyzed during the engagement. Also, our experts conducted market scanning and monitoring analysis, where they analyzed the regional market developments in the Canadian retail market.

Furthermore, by conducting a customer intelligence study, we helped the client to understand customer needs and assess changes in customer expectations. Based on the insights obtained, the client was able to devise a sound market entry strategy to enter the Canadian retail market. In addition, they were able to identify the right business partners and grow from three stores to more than fifty retail stores within one year of entering the new market.

Infiniti's market research engagement helped the client to:

Become one of the top ten retail companies in Canada

Realize savings of over $3.7 million

Infiniti's market research engagement offered predictive insights on:

Understanding competitors' offerings and key strengths

Reviewing the region's macro and micro-economic environment

