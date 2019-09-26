As of September 27, 2019, the following instrument issued by Swedbank AB listed on STO Structured Products will change short name and trading code. ISIN Market Segment New Short Name New Trading Code ----------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009147820 STO Structured Products SWEB209 SWEB209 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.