All signs point to continued strength in the market for coloured gemstones, which is in contrast to the weak diamond market conditions. Against this backdrop, Gemfields delivered solid half-year results with EBITDA of US$33.1m (up 3% year-on-year). The company ended June with net cash of US$35.5m, up from US$9.8m in December, driven by the partial sale of its stake in Jupiter, as well as free cash flow from operations.

