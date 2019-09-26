Smiths Detection has today launched its new HI-SCAN 145180-2is pro, specifically designed to meet the demands of air cargo screening as international e-commerce and fast freight continue to grow.

Several advances in technology have been combined to support accurate decision-making; deliver on turnaround speed; and tangibly improve operational efficiency and productivity which in turn reduces the screening cost per item. This state-of-the art scanner has two newly developed 200kV X-ray generators set at 90° from each other, with one uniquely positioned under the conveyor belt. This layout offers excellent penetration and superior image quality minimising the need for time consuming, costly re-scans as well as easy access for maintenance and service.

Additionally, the generators are digitally controlled, offering advanced analysis and diagnosis capabilities as well as an internal memory, storing important lifecycle data.

"We are constantly investing in new technology to take security screening into new territory and the new generators in the HI-SCAN 145180-2is pro are a significant development," explained Matthew Clark, Vice President Technology, Smiths Detection. "All our experience in screening air cargo has been leveraged to create a truly unique solution which fulfils the needs in the growing air cargo market for optimum performance from a compact and competitively priced scanner."

Available now, the HI-SCAN 145180-2is pro also features a compact footprint, convenient for congested air cargo environments; and, overall, offers a very attractive total cost of ownership. A robust conveyor is equipped with tightly packed rollers to support smooth passage through the inspection tunnel for pallets and other bulky and heavy objects. The large tunnel handles objects up to 145cm x 180cm. The latest HiTraX 3 electronics platform facilitates optimised image presentation and easy integration into material handling systems.

