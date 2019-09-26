SphingoTec GmbH: Novel Data on sphingotec's penKid(R) Kidney Function Assay to be Presented at 32nd ESICM Annual Congress 2019

HENNIGSDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / SphingoTec GmbH ("sphingotec") today announced that novel data on its sphingotest(R) penKid(R) assay for Proenkephalin, a unique and proprietary biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, will be presented at the 32nd Annual Congress of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) taking place in Berlin on September 28 to October 2, 2019. In the scientific program of the conference, clinical researchers will present findings from numerous studies investigating the utility of Proenkephalin in various clinical settings using the sphingotest(R) penKid(R) microtiter plate assay. To make this innovative test for the management of critically ill patients in acute care setting more readily available, sphingotec plans to launch the test on its proprietary Nexus IB10 point-of-care platform later this year. The IB10 sphingotest(R) penKid(R) assay for Proenkephalin will provide test results on whole blood sample in only 20 minutes and can be flexibly deployed in emergency departments, intensive care units and any laboratory setting.

In a session on acute kidney injury, François Dépret (Hôpitaux Universitaires Saint-Louis - Lariboisière - Fernand-Widal, Paris, France) will present data demonstrating that proenkephalin measured with penKid(R) at admission of severely ill burn patients is predictive of outcome. In the same session, François Dépret will present data that the penKid(R) assay could detect sub-clinical acute kidney injury in two independent patient cohorts paving the way for earlier therapeutic intervention. The finding that Proenkephalin is an earlier marker of acute kidney injury compared to creatinine, the current standard test for kidney damage, is further confirmed by data that will be presented by Remi Beunders (Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands).



In sessions on critical care nephrology, François Dépret will present a poster on the prognostic value of kidney biomarkers including Proenkephalin at the time of discharge of patients from the intensive care unit, while Remi Beunders will present an equation that allows estimating glomerular filtration rate, an important parameter of kidney function, in critically ill patients based on Proenkephalin blood levels measured by the penKid(R) assay.



"PenKid at admission is predictive of outcome in severely ill burn patients: A report from the PRONOBurn cohort" - presented by François Dépret (Hôpitaux Universitaires Saint-Louis - Lariboisière - Fernand-Widal, Paris, France)

"Sub-clinical acute kidney injury detection using penKid(R): A report from the FROG-ICU and AdrenOSS-1 cohorts"- presented by François Dépret (Hôpitaux Universitaires Saint-Louis - Lariboisière - Fernand-Widal, Paris, France)

"Proenkephalin, a novel biomarker for kidney function, is earlier in detecting acute kidney injury compared to creatinine" - presented by Remi Beunders (Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands)

"One-year prognostic value of kidney biomarkers at discharge from the intensive care unit" - presented by François Dépret (Hôpitaux Universitaires Saint-Louis - Lariboisière - Fernand-Widal, Paris, France)

"An equation to estimate glomerular filtration rate in critically ill patients using the novel biomarker proenkephalin" - presented by Remi Beunders (Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands)



SphingoTec GmbH ("sphingotec"; Hennigsdorf by Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic IVD tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions, such as acute heart failure, circulatory shock, and acute kidney injury in order to support patient management and provide guidance for treatment strategies. sphingotec's assay portfolio includes sphingotest(R) bio-ADM(R) the assay for bioactive adrenomedullin, a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of vascular integrity in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, sphingotest(R) penKid(R), the assay for proenkephalin, a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function and sphingotest(R) DPP3, an assay for Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3, a unique biomarker for signalling pathway disruptions leading to acute organ dysfunction. Along with the Nexus IB10 POC platform by its subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) acquired from Samsung in 2018, sphingotec markets a standard marker portfolio for acute care. In addition, sphingotec developed a portfolio of novel biomarkers, which predict the risks of obesity, breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

