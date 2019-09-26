Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 25-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 352.94p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 340.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.40p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---