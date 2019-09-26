Cofactor Genomics Expands Leadership Team and Opens New Boston Predictive Immune Modeling Center

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Today Cofactor Genomics announced that it has expanded the leadership team with the promotion of Natalie LaFranzo, PhD to Vice President of Market Development. Dr. LaFranzo's amplified leadership role includes clinical collaboration management, corporate partnerships, and strategic marketing. Dr. LaFranzo has been with Cofactor most recently for three years, with previous roles in product management at Horizon Discovery, and marketing and communication at Red Rock Labs, after completing her PhD in Chemistry at Washington University in St. Louis.

Click here to view the full press release, including media-ready images, downloadable resources, and more.

Natalie LaFranzo, PhD, Vice President of Market Development, Cofactor Genomics

About Cofactor Genomics

Cofactor Genomics is on a mission to enable true precision medicine through Predictive Immune Modeling. Cofactor has leveraged its experience as one of the first CAP-certified, clinical RNA sequencing laboratories to develop new methods that accurately characterize disease. Instead of searching for isolated, single-analyte biomarkers, Cofactor's products create multidimensional biomarkers that better capture the complex immune response. Cofactor has spent years pioneering the molecular and machine learning tools to build a database of Health Expression Models, enabling advancements in Predictive Immune Modeling. Through their molecular, informatic, and database tools, Cofactor Genomics enables their partners to deliver more expedient, cost effective, and successful clinical trials. Find out more about how Cofactor Genomics is revolutionizing biomarker discovery and immuno-oncology at cofactorgenomics.com.

CONTACT:

Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications Inc.

michelle@chronic-comm.com

(310) 902-1274

SOURCE: Cofactor Genomics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561024/Cofactor-Genomics-Expands-Leadership-Team-and-Opens-New-Boston-Predictive-Immune-Modeling-Center