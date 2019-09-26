888casino Extends Sponsorship With the New York Jets for the 2019-20 NFL Season

SECAUCUS, New Jersey, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 888, one of the world's most popular online gaming companies and solutions providers, has announced it has extended its sponsorship deal with the New York Jets of the National Football League, for the 2019-2020 season, following its successful inaugural partnership last year.

The deal continues to be the first and only partnership of its kind between a pure digital gaming company and an NFL team. As part of the deal, 888casino branding will be on display across the 82,000-plus capacity MetLife Stadium, including the 'red-zone' feature, for all eight regular season Jets home games. 888casino promotions will also be spread online across the team's website and social channels, and broadcast over 98.7 ESPN during radio coverage of the Jets games. The deal will enable the company to utilize New York Jets branding in its different sites and apps in New Jersey. The sponsorship which will be executed throughout the 2019 New York Jets' football season, offers additional cooperation efforts throughout the season.

"The extension of the deal between the New York Jets and 888casino for a second year in a row only reaffirms our expansion efforts and reiterates the interest in online gaming within the US sports community," said Yaniv Sherman, Head of Group Commercial Development. "The continuation of the partnership marks another milestone for 888casino in the US, as we continue to pioneer betting operations through this sponsorship agreement, our second consecutive with an NFL team!"

"We are proud to continue this partnership with 888casino in the gaming space allowing us to further engage and provide experiences for our fans in the mobile and digital world," said Ian Lasher, New York Jets' Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

The deal is one of many exciting developments for the company in the US market, following the launch of its new online casino platform in New Jersey in July. The platform represents 888casino's most exciting product development of recent years in which it offers players a fast, intuitive and more personalized customer experience. This marks a new era for online gaming in the United States. 888casino's customers in New Jersey are now able to enjoy a unique portfolio of casino games, poker tournaments and sports betting markets from a single login and bankroll.

Since launching its proprietary technology in Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey in 2013, 888casino has developed a growing reputation amongst customers for delivering a cutting-edge online gaming experience, and the continuation of its partnership with the New York Jets confirms 888's guarantee of an excellent online gaming experience.

The company already has a unique position across the three regulated states for online gaming. The extension of the deal will continue to strengthen and expand the brand across the US market. This will aid their growth strategy to become a leading operator in the developing and potentially significant US online gaming market."

About 888 Holdings Plc

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888) is one of the world's most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers. 888's mission is to supply its customers with innovative and market-leading online gaming products, above all in a safe and secure environment. 888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997, providing to players and B2B partners an always innovative and world-class online gaming experience. At the heart of 888's business is its proprietary gaming technology and associated platforms.

The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetize their own brands.

888's consumer facing websites offer more than just online gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests. 888's strong and trusted brands are all accessible through.

Find out more about 888 at http://corporate.888.com/.