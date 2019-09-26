St Mark Homes Plc - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
London, September 26
26 September 2019
St Mark Homes Plc
('SMH' or "the Company')
Unaudited Interim Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019
Review of operations for the six month period ended 30 June 2019
The Directors are pleased to announce the interim results for six months ended 30 June 2019. The company continues to trade profitably as a residential and mixed use property developer. The trading environment remains challenging and the Directors are pleased to report a pre-tax profit of £84,407 (2018 - £18,272) for the period.
The Company paid an interim Ordinary share dividend of 5.5p per share in June 2019. The Company also paid an interim dividend of 5.5p July 2018. The net assets per share stands currently stand at 126p (June 2018 - 134p) at the end of this interim reporting period having accounted for the payment of both the July 2018 and June 2019 interim dividend payments.
A summary of the progress on our current projects is set out below:
Sutton High Street, Sutton
The Company has invested in a regeneration property development venture at Sutton High Street. Phase I of the development project (consisting of 41 residential units over ground floor retail space ) was completed in October 2016. All residential units have been sold on this first phase. The Company retains an interest in the remaining ground floor commercial space of phase I, as well as phase II of the project ( currently a disused and derelict public house site ) where we hope to secure planning permission for redevelopment in association with our development partner. Planning on phase II has been challenging but following the clarification as to what will be acceptable to the Planning Inspectorate in July 2019 we plan to submit an acceptable ( and compliant ) planning application for a new build development of 30 residential units over ground floor commercial / retail space on phase II in Autumn 2019.
Gwynne Road, London, SW11
St Mark has a 40% joint venture interest in the redevelopment of the site at 55- 66 Gwynne Road, Battersea. Construction of this mixed use scheme (33 residential flats over ground and first floor commercial/retail space) is completed and all residential units are now sold. The commercial sector is under offer with solicitors now instructed.
London Road, Hounslow, TW3
St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of up to 40% in this development of 34 all private flats located in Hounslow, West London. At the 30 June 2019 4 flats remain unsold and 2 of which have been sold since the period end in July 2019 leaving just 2 flats remaining for sale.
Heron House, Wembley, HA9
St Mark has a joint venture interest of 40% in this development of 40 flats ( over new ground floor commercial offices ) in Wembley, Middlesex. Construction is set to commence later in 2019 and is scheduled to be complete in the latter part of 2021.
Uxbridge Road, Hanwell, W5
St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of 50% in this development of 36 apartments ( over new ground floor retail space ) and seven houses in Hanwell, London Construction is set to commence in the latter part of 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in the early part of 2021.
Signed on behalf of the board on 26 September 2019
S Ryan
Director
Unaudited Consolidated Profit and loss account and statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019
|2019
|2018
|Group turnover
|126,000
|139,200
|Cost of sales
|(14,000)
|(13,200)
|Gross Profit
|112,000
|126,000
|Administrative expenses
|(222.256)
|(188,882)
|Operating Profit/(Loss)
|(110,256)
|(62,882)
|Negative Goodwill Released
|-
|37,993
|Share of operating profit in joint venture
|135,734
|17,629
|Profit before interest and taxation
|25,478
|(7,260)
|Interest receivable and similar income
|163,286
|124,790
|Interest payable and similar charges
|(104,357)
|(99,258)
|Profit/(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
|84,407
|18,272
|Taxation on ordinary activities
|(16,038)
|3,747
|________
|________
|Profit /(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation
|68,369
|22,019
|________
|________
|Profit/ (Loss) per share - basic and diluted
|Ordinary shares
|1.6p
|0.5p
All amounts relate to continuing activities.
All recognised gains and losses in the current and prior period are included in the profit and loss account.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance sheet
at 30 June 2019
|Jun-19
|Jun-19
|Jun-18
|Jun-18
|Non Current assets
|Tangible assets
|690
|921
|Current assets
|Debtors
|7,940,030
|8,765,671
|Cash at bank and in hand
|1,169,197
|753,749
|________
|________
|9,119,227
|9,519,420
|Creditors: amounts falling
|due within one year
|(2,432,379)
|(153,315)
|________
|________
|Net current assets
|6,686,848
|9,366,105
|_________
|Creditors: amounts falling
|due in more than one year
|(1,122,680)
|(3,465,157)
|________
|_________
|Net Assets
|5,564,858
|5,901,869
|________
|_________
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|2,206,501
|2,206,501
|Capital redemption reserve
|1,009,560
|1,009,560
|Other reserve
|211,822
|211,822
|Share Premium
|375,246
|375,246
|Merger Reserve
|327,060
|327,060
|Profit and loss account
|1,434,669
|1,771,680
|________
|________
|Shareholders' funds
|5,564,858
|5,901,869
|________
|________
Notes forming part of the unaudited interim report
for the six months ended 30 June 2019
1. Accounting Policies
The financial information contained in this unaudited interim report has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the St Mark Homes PLC audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been applied consistently. The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been filed at Companies House. The company's auditors Kingston Smith LLP have not reviewed these interim accounts.
2. Taxation on Profit on ordinary activities
For the purpose of this unaudited interim report, the tax charge is calculated at 19% (2018- 19%) of the taxable (loss)/profit for the period.
3. Earnings per share
Earnings per share has been calculated by dividing the profit after tax for the period of £68,369 (2018 - £16,585) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue of 4,413,003 (2018 - 4,413,003).
4. Non-Statutory Financial Statements
The financial information contained in this unaudited interim report does not constitute full statutory financial statements as defined by section 240 of the Companies Act 1985.
The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|St Mark Homes Plc
|Sean Ryan, Finance Director
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7903 6777
|seanryan@stmarkhomes.com
|Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
|Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
|www.alfredhenry.com