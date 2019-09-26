Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DA41 ISIN: DE000A2DA414 Ticker-Symbol: CC1 
Xetra
26.09.19
14:30 Uhr
6,450 Euro
+0,010
+0,16 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,350
6,450
15:01
6,380
6,480
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG6,450+0,16 %