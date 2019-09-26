Consolidate signal and power into one solution with TE Connectivity's new Sliver cabled receptacles and cable assemblies for SFF-TA-1002

Support high speeds through PCIe Gen 5, with roadmap to 112G

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, continues to extend its Sliver line of connectors and cable assemblies for SFF-TA-1002 with new cabled receptacles and cable assemblies that consolidate signal and power into one cost-effective solution. Like previous solutions, this new version complies with the SNIA (Storage Networking Industry Association) Small Form Factor Technology Work Group's SFF-TA-1002 specification, and is among the most robust, cost effective and highest performing solutions on the market.

Sliver cabled receptacles for SFF-TA-1002 enable card edge and cabled applications supporting riser card, cable, SSD drive and custom design connectivity. They support high speeds through PCIe Gen 5 with a roadmap to 112G. The dense 0.6mm pitch of the connectors also supports next-generation silicon PCIe lane counts where current products in the market begin to max out. The cable assembly solution connects chip-to-chip, card-to-card or card-to-chip.

"As system speeds increase and designs become denser, design engineers are looking for products that provide speed as well as flexibility inside the box to connect to cards or chips" said Ann Ou, product manager at TE Connectivity's data and devices business unit. "Our new Sliver cabled receptacles and cable assemblies for SFF-TA-1002 support high performance while combining signal and power into one cost-effective solution for ultimate flexibility."

To learn more about TE's Sliver cabled receptacles and cable assemblies for SFF-TA-1002, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Sliver, TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000258/sliver_cable_assembly.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/486363/TE_Connectivity_Logo.jpg

