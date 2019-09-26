The latest 7 MW of net metered solar capacity in Dubai indicates 11 MW were added across ten new arrays in just nine days as the Shams initiative continues to work up a head of steam.The exponential rate at which Dubai's Shams net metering program is driving new solar capacity has again been emphasized by an announcement made by the head of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) yesterday. Chief executive and MD of the utility, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, was attending a ceremony to mark the opening of what is claimed to be the UAE's largest private ground-mounted solar project, at the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...