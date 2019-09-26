The global baby car seat market size is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005439/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global baby car seat market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Baby Car Seat Market Analysis Report by product (infant car seats, convertible car, and booster car seats), by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/baby-car-seat-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the innovations in baby car seat products. Also, the increasing variety of customized baby car seat models is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download Free Sample

Vendors are focusing on developing innovative models to provide added benefits to end-users. Some popular innovative baby car seat models include the convertible models, and all-in-one models. For instance, the Dutch Company, Nuna International, offers RAVA convertible car seats that have ventilation panels and are aircraft certified. They also have an energy-absorbing foam and side impact protection (SIP) pods, which provide side impact security to the occupants. The company has also introduced a steel-enforced stability leg on its Pipa infant car seat, which weighs 7.7 pounds. In addition, some vendors such as Artsana and Newell Brands are focusing on offering baby car seats in all-in-one models. The benefit of the all-in-one baby car seats is that they can be used throughout the various stages of a baby's growth. This eliminates the need to purchase different car seats as the baby grows.

Furthermore, vendors are now offering customizable baby car seats to cater to the various needs of the baby. For instance, the Mico Max 30 model offered by Maxi-Cosi, a brand of Dorel industries can be customized to improve the safety and comfort of the seat. It allows customers to choose from a range of customized frames, cushions, and canopy colors. This model is also equipped with standard safety features apart from customization options. Thus, offering customized baby car seat models is enabling vendors to attract customers and build strong loyalty, thereby contributing to the growth momentum of the global baby car seat market during the forecast period.

To find out more about Baby Car Seat Market Research 2019-2023, https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32090

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Artsana Spa

Britax Römer

Diono LLC

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Jané Group

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

RECARO Holding GmbH

Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Baby Car Seat Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Infant car seats

Convertible car

Booster car seats

Key Regions for the Baby Car Seat Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Market are:

Baby Monitors Market Global Baby Monitors Market by product type (audio and video baby monitors, advanced baby monitors, and audio baby monitors) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Baby Powder Market Global Baby Powder Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005439/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com