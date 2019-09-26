Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Enhances Their Patented Automotive Seat Sensor in Response to Demand for a More Intuitive Airbag

It is the only sensor on the market that can effectively alert the automobile as to who is in the seat; infant car seat, child or adult

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCPINK:FLXT) has recently modified their patented Occupant Classification Sensor or Seat Sensor, as the automotive industry as well as consumers require better and more intuitive airbag sensors for all vehicles on the road today, including driverless cars.

Click here for video https://www.flexpoint.com/?wix-vod-video-id=eba4de793c08412196e5cb59b1532e01&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-k04o258j#

In an effort to help reduce fatalities caused by the impact of airbags, the Flexpoint Seat Sensor is capable of not only understanding the weight of what is in the automobile seat, but what is actually in the seat. Currently, most sensors in automobiles today deploy airbags based on any weight greater than sixty to seventy pounds and are unable to distinguish between a person or a sack of groceries. With Flexpoint's multiple sensing points, the vehicle can understand the difference between a car seat, a child and an adult.

The Flexpoint Seat Sensor is produced with a single active layer as opposed to other sensors which utilize multiple interactive layers of printed inks that run the risk of failure should particulate or fluid be introduced. The Flexpoint Seat Sensor is equipped with the Bend Sensor® which requires nothing but itself to detect not only the weight, but the type of weight occupying the seat.

"The Flexpoint seat sensor is an easily configurable, durable and environmentally robust system," explained Dave Beck, Director of Engineering at Flexpoint Sensor Systems. "It can give information as simple as occupied or unoccupied, and successfully notify the vehicle the weight of what is in the seat, continued Beck."

With over three million robotic cycles of "sitting' without failure, the Flexpoint Seat Sensor is resistant to heat -40ºc to +85ºc, humidity to 85%RH and is unaffected by water, sodas, alcohol and urine.

"With the automobile industry focused on seat occupancy, We offer what we feel is the best and most cost effective solution in the marketplace," said Clark Mower, CEO of Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. " Driverless cars have forced the industry to adapt a technology like ours and have accelerated our discussions. We have perfected the technology to work with every vehicle in the industry and Flexpoint anticipates significant near-term revenues as a result, starting with an initial order in excess of $150,000 from a major US based automobile manufacturer."

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

